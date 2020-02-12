Advice To Help You Get The Most Out Of Your IPad

There are many wonderful uses of the iPad. You probably do not know all there is to know, but you can start finding out now. You have to find a lot of ways to use your iPad, like where to find tips, tricks and apps for what you need. So, keep on reading to learn!

You can change alert notifications that you get for Wi-Fi networks with ease. You will see the choice that asks if you want to join networks. Choose it and you won’t have to worry about so many notification.

If you don’t want anyone to access your personal information, your iPad can be set to delete all data. Doing so will completely wipe your phone after 10 attempts.

Shortcuts are a great feature to install to save time and reduce stress. Try pushing the space bar two times when you are writing something. A period and then a space will be added in. Therefore, you don’t have to manually do this yourself, which will help you save time.

Click Settings, Mail, Contacts and Calendars to add Google Calendar to your iPad. Switch to Add An Account and then tap the Other button. Select the icon ‘Add CalDAV Account, and enter your Google information. Then, exit the settings application and select your calendar application. Now you should have everything you need there!

A good way to keep the pages from closing is to open other one in a new tab. While in Safari, hold the link and a pop-up menu appears. You can choose to see the link in a second tab this way.

It’s essential that you know how to treat your iPad. Keeping it away from the sun’s damaging rays is rule number one, and never leave it in a hot car. Battery performance is degraded with intense heat. Also, never put the iPad in a place in which liquids may damage it. A cover is a wise investment for your iPad.

Search Engine

It is possible to easily change the default search engine from Google to your preferred search engine on your iPad. Just click on Settings, then Safari and then Search Engine. You can use alternatives like Bing or Yahoo instead of Google.

The iPad world is a great place for taking care of life’s hassles in a more simpler fashion. Use your iPad for entertainment, business, socializing, and more. This electronic marvel combines a number of useful features into one device.