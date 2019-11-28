What is my Instagram URL?: How to find your Instagram URL using a computer or mobile device – Business Insider

Instagram is perhaps one of the most mobile-friendly social networking platforms.

It was, more or less, designed for use on phones and mobile devices, evident by its mobile app’s greater capabilities and easier-to-navigate interface compared to the desktop version.

But because Instagram is so attuned to mobile devices, it doesn’t operate like a traditional website, making it sometimes difficult to track down the URL for your Instagram account.

Fortunately, the process isn’t as difficult as you might think.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to find your Instagram URL on your computer

Finding your Instagram URL is quite easy if you are using a traditional web browser to view Instagram.

1. Simply open your personal Instagram profile by clicking your username in the upper-right corner of the page.





Click your username in the right corner.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider





2. At the top of the page, in your browser’s address bar, is your profile URL. Hold down “command” + “C” on your Mac or “Ctrl” + “C” on your PC keyboard to copy it to your computer. Hold down “command” + “V” on your Mac or “Ctrl” + “V” on your PC keyboard to paste it somewhere.





When you are viewing your Instagram profile using a computer, your URL will appear in the internet browser’s address bar.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider





How to find your Instagram URL on your mobile device

If you aren’t able to open Instagram on a web browser and can only access it via the app, you can still find your URL by piecing it together manually.

1. Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android and login if you need to.

2. Open your profile by tapping your photo in the lower-right corner of the bottom menu bar.



You can access a user’s Instagram profile by tapping on their Instagram username, which appears on all of their posts.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider



3. Once you’ve opened your profile, take note of your Instagram username located at the top of the page.



Every Instagram user has a unique username.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider



4. Your Instagram URL is made up of two components: Instagram’s website address and your Instagram username, separated by slashes. For example, my Instagram’s username is @chrissysface, so the URL https://www.instagram.com/chrissysface/ would link to my profile.

It really is that simple. But do note that some Instagram accounts are private and may not be visible even if you have their URL. Deactivated Instagram accounts are also not visible.