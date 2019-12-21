Weekend PC Game Deals: Winter Sales 2019 Edition – Neowin

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals are amassed into an easy to follow format, every week, from all over the internet. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Freebies from the Epic Games Store have been turned up a notch as the year comes to a close, ramping up the giveaways to have daily free games. Currently, you can claim a copy of TowerFall Ascension, the indie couch party game that has you testing your archery skills against your friends.

If you’re catching this post a little late, specifically after 11AM ET, then the giveaway would be refreshed already with a new game – which should be Superhot. The daily freebies will continue on until the new year, amounting to at least 12 games total.

Separate from the giveaway, Epic Games is also offering $10 coupons for all games being sold through its store as long as they are over $14.99 in price and aren’t pre-orders. This drops prices of games like The Division 2 and World War Z to $4.99. You get a new coupon every time you use one as well, and they expire on May 1, 2020.

Big Winter Deals

Winter sales have come back in a big way for another round and they aren’t going away for the next couple of weeks at the least, with almost all of the major players in the PC games store arena jumping in. Also, don’t forget to keep the aforementioned $10 Epic Games coupons in mind as you peruse the longer than usual big deals list below, as they stack with the discounted prices in the store as well.

Check back next week for another round of highlights from the ongoing winter sales.

DRM-free Goodness

The GOG store’s DRM-free winter promotions also remain active and you can find some more highlights from it below. The GOG Connect feature is still available too, with it being refreshed from last week to let you add a couple of more games to your DRM-free library over from Steam.

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you’re in.

And that is it for our pick of this weekend’s PC game deals folks, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint to not add even more games to your growing backlogs this holiday season. Of course, there is an enormous amount of more deals ready and waiting all over the internet if you comb through it hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a wonderful weekend.