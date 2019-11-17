Vivo Y19 launched in India at Rs 13,990: Here is what this mid-range phone offers – India Today

Vivo India releases a new Y-series mobile phone in the nation on Friday. It is the Vivo Y19. Comparable to other Y-series smartphones the brand-new one will also be available across offline stores in India. The Vivo Y19 releases in the country with a rate of Rs 13,990. The mobile phone comes in just one version with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone looks great thanks to the gradient finish.The Vivo Y19

is currently readily available for buying through offline shops across India. Especially, the Vivo Y19 sells in China as Vivo Y5s. The Vivo Y19 is the exact same as the Y5. It comes with the very same screen, cams, hardware and battery. The essential highlights of the Vivo Y19 are that it features a tall element ratio screen, 5000mAh battery with fast charging support and triple cam setup on the back.The Vivo Y19 features assistance for Multi-Turbo and Game Space. The phone loads an enormous 5,000 mAh battery that features assistance for 18W dual-engine quick charging. On the cam front, the Vivo Y19 includes triple electronic cameras on the rear and single sensing unit on the front.On the rear panel, the phone includes a 16-megapixel primary sensing unit, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensing unit. The Vivo Y19 also consists of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and there’s also an AI-based face unlock support.The mobile phone comes packed with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD show with a waterdrop notch on the top of the screen. The screen offers complete HD+resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. It uses screen to body ratio of 90.3 per cent.On the hardware front, the Vivo Y19 is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s likewise a microSD card assistance to expand the storage space. On the software application front, the phone runs FunTouch OS 9.2 UI based Android 9 Pie OS. There are no words for now whether the smartphone will get upgraded to Android 10 later on in the future or not.Soon Vivo is going to launch a new U series smartphone in India. It is called the Vivo U20-this one will succeed the Vivo U10. The phone will release in India on November 20.

