Vanquish and Bayonetta remasters will run at 4K 60FPS on Xbox One X – Eurogamer.net

Microsoft has listed new remasters of Vanquish and Bayonetta on its official store for release on 18th February 2020.

“Remastered for the first time on Xbox One,” each game’s description reads. “4K graphics at 60FPS available for Xbox One X.”

A 10th Anniversary Bundle of the two games together has also been spotted (thanks, All Games Delta).

Publisher Sega is yet to announce either remaster. We’re checking now in case there’s anything official yet to add.

Vanquish Xbox One screenshots.

First released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in October 2010, Platinum’s sci-fi shooter Vanquish was later launched on PC in 2017. We suspect this latter version is the one being polished up for Xbox One (and, likely, PS4). Perhaps, considering Platinum’s close relationship with Nintendo, there will be a version for Switch as well?

As for Bayonetta, well it is of course already available for Switch – but not for PS4 or Xbox One. We’ll update here when we have official word.