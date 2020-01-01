Untitled Goose Game honks its way to a million sales – Engadget

Untitled Goose Game hasn’t just melted the hearts of mischievous gamers — apparently, it’s also a commercial success. Panic’s Cabel Sasser has revealed that House House’s chaos-creating title has racked up 1 million sales since its debut on September 20th. He didn’t break down sales by platform, although we wouldn’t be surprised if the PC version was the frontrunner. The PS4 and Xbox One releases no doubt helped, mind you. And remember, the PC edition is currently an Epic Games Store exclusive — we’d expect another boost once it reaches Steam in late 2020.