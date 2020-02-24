Top Iphone Tips Everyone Needs To Know

Is there anyone without an iphone nowadays? iPhones have become quite popular, but learning how to use them can be difficult. If you don’t know how to use your iphone yet, keep reading. The article below has plenty of tips to make you an expert in no time.

The iphone has applications to help you get to the place that you desire. You will be able to see your location with the map feature anytime you are in a service area. This can help you find your way if you are lost or take a wrong turn.

In order to conserve your battery usage on the iphone, reduce the brightness level. The phone has a brightness option within its settings area, and this can be amended easily. Your iphone will draw less power with a darker screen, and you’ll find that a single charge lasts longer this way.

Once you know how to take a photo using the volume buttons, try doing it by using your headphone cord. Steady your hand while focusing on your subject, and press the button on the cord when you are ready. Using this method keeps your phone steady, ensuring a clear shot.

The Siri app will now allow you to set reminders based on location. It is no longer necessary to ask Siri to remind you to call the office at a specified hour. You can now say “Siri, tell me to call my job when I arrive home.” Then, once you reach home, Siri will sense it and remind you. Setting reminders has never been easier.

Buy a screen protector to use on your iphone. You can shield your phone’s screen from the scratches and nicks that are common with regular use. All it takes is a small piece of dirt to cause a bad scratch. Always keep your phone protected with a screen protector.

You may spend a great deal of time reading email or browning Safari on your iphone, but you may not know how simple it is to hang onto an image from these locations. Tap on the image for a period of three seconds and it will give you the option to save it. Next, save options will appear on the screen inside a command box.

There is a better way to turn off the AutoCorrect feature than hitting the “X” button. All you need to do is press the screen, anywhere. The suggestion box will go away, enabling you to continue working.

You can create your own shortcuts and dictionary with your iphone. By entering specific phrases into your iPhone’s dictionary, it will understand what you are saying when using the dictation feature. You can add phrases and shortcuts to your phone while programming it. Auto-correction of mistyped words is another handy feature.

You can easily set up your email on your iphone so that it is simple to retrieve your messages. This can be very useful in that it permits you to receive notifications with every incoming message, allowing you to read them instantly. It is possible to link multiple accounts or a single one.

The Safari browser in your phone is fully-functional and can do anything you could on a regular computer, including saving Internet pictures. All you need to do is tap and hold a picture you’d like to preserve when you come across it online. A menu will pop up, giving you the option to save the image to the Camera Roll. You can also choose to copy it to a message.

Regularly update the firmware of your iphone. This will increase the usability of your device, and it can also increase battery life. If you use iTunes on your computer, you can use connect your iphone to the computer and use it to check for updates. You can also use iCloud for connecting the phone to an Apple computer.

Your iphone can take pictures without needing to be shaken. Just use the volume buttons that are located on the headphones. Initiate this by focusing on what you want to take a picture of and then make sure your hand isn’t shaking. When you are ready to snap the photo, you can take it by simply pressing the button on the cord.

Turn keyboard clicks “on” so that you can hear your typing. That will assist you in knowing that the phone is registering your taps, which ultimately helps you cut down on mistakes.

If your iphone is dropped in water, never turn it back on immediately afterwards to find out if it still works. Instead, do you best to dry the outside of the phone, and then allow the phone dry out overnight in a bowl of uncooked white rice. When you attempt to turn an iphone back on immediately after it gets wet, it can potentially cause permanent damage to the phone.

You only need one hand to take a picture with your iphone. Frame the picture you want to take and push the raise volume button. The quality of the pictures is just as good as if you were to take them the normal way.

You can be interrupted by notifications on your iphone while you are using another application on the phone. It might be more important to wrap up your current project than to check out the notice. But there is a simple way to lose that notification. Just swipe away the pop-up bar that shows up near the upper end of your screen.

To mark any emails on an iphone as unread, locate that command. You must reach Details and press the unread button; when you go to email, it will show up as a message that is unread.

The article above has hopefully helped you see all the different potentials of owning an iphone. You’ve got to use that knowledge. You will quickly find that there is much more use of an iphone than you previously thought.