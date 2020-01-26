Tips For Getting More Out Of Your Cell Phone

Are you a cell phone novice? Maybe your wireless phone is an older model and you’re thinking it’s time for an upgrade? If you have no idea what features you need, this can be a confusing process indeed. The following article has helpful cell phone information.

If you surf online on your phone, then do an occasional reboot to clear out memory eaten up by apps like social media. When this is done every couple of days, your phone will work at its peak performance level more consistently.

Don’t assume your phone is broken if you drop it in liquid. The best thing to do would be to remove the battery and place the phone in a bowl of rice. The rice will naturally attract any moisture from within.

If you must call information via a cell phone, note that you can call without big fees. You can call 1-800-411-FREE instead. By listening to a short ad, you will get whatever information you were seeking.

Remember that age will slow down a smartphone. If you update your software, it can help to keep the phone running. However, over time your phone will not have the memory required for new updates. In just a year or two, your old phone might not be able to handle them.

Is your battery dying frequently? If it does, you might find that your signal is weak. A weak signal places a significant drain on the battery. Remember to turn your phone off when you aren’t using it, especially in an area with a weak signal.

Your phone runs slower as it ages. As time passes, simple things like updating apps could become cumbersome. There are some times where you will hav to choose. You can upgrade to a newer phone or refuse any updates.

If you find yourself always drawn to the same brand of phone, consider trying out the other options out there. This will give you a better understanding on what you have at your fingertips. You may find another phone is more functional than what you’re used to using.

Do not allow your cell phone to be discharged completely before recharging it. These batteries should be recharged with frequency. If you let the phone go completely dead often, they won’t hold a charge quite as well. Try to charge a cell phone batter early on.

As you can see, there is a lot to know about how cell phones operate. This article passed on some basics from experts to help you get started. Check over it several times before you make any decisions. Then you can request the services and applications you need in a cell phone.