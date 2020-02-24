Tips For Effectively Using Your New iPad

The iPad is a great thing once you know what it can do. Having adequate knowledge on your iPad can help you utilize it to its full capacity. Read the below article for some excellent tips on how to better utilize your iPad on a daily basis.

Your folders are now supported with iOS. Just drag on app onto another one to create a folder. This creates a folder with both apps inside. You can rename the folder whatever you want.

Have you ever mistakenly opened a noisy app? You can mute your volume quickly by pressing and holding on the volume down button until the sound is turned off. The lock orientation can also be configured to mute your device.

If you are irritated by repeated request to join other Wi-Fi networks, get into your settings menu and change it. The Ask/Join networks feature can be used to facilitate this. Pick that option, and you will not see notifications any longer.

The alert every time you have an incoming email can be very annoying. Thankfully, this feature can be easily disabled. Go to the settings and tap on general. Select Sounds below the General tab. This will allow you to adjust or turn off any notifications.

You can access your running apps more quickly and easily. Just double-tap the home button, and you will see them on the bottom of the screen. When you use this trick, you’ll save time as compared to scrolling screen-to-screen.

The iPad is a great musical device, but did you know about podcasts? There are a variety of radio applications with shows as short as few minutes and others lasting up to a few hours. If the radio stations in your car are getting on your nerves, check out a podcast. There are so many topics that you’re sure to find one that you find interesting.

It is easy to copy/paste text section when working on your iPad. Use your finger to highlight the text, then choose the text that should be copied. Tap again once your text is highlighted in yellow, and choose copy. Tap again, hold and choose paste and your copied text will appear.

There is an iTunes store on your iPad, and there is actually quite a bit to it. One great feature is iTunes U (the ‘U’ is for university). You can enjoy educational podcasts regarding professional and academic subjects.

Options Menu

Make use of tabs to multitask Internet surfing. You no longer have to surf away from the page that you are currently looking at in order to follow a particular link somewhere else. Hold the link without tapping will take you to an options menu. In this options menu, you can choose to look at your desired link inside a different tab, so that your current and new pages are both up at the same time.

Listen to the music you bought on iTunes with the iPad. If you have iTunes, you don’t need to download the songs again with this solution. Instead, use the “Home Sharing” option on your iTunes account. Next, go to the music app on your iPad and click “More. Then click on Shared. This will give you the ability to listen to all of your saved songs.

Many people’s eyes hurt when reading books on an iPad. You can make the screen less bright on your iPad. You can access the level of brightness in the settings or directly reduce the brightness on the eBook application by adjusting the slider for the brightness.

Join an iPad forum online. The people in these communities may provide you with helpful information. You can also share your own tips and ask some questions. Not only that, but if you have problems with the device, the forum can help you fix those problems.

If you want to quickly move between apps without going back to the main screen, double-click the home button and your running apps will appear. Choose the icon of the specific app you want and click. To return to the app you were previously in, repeat the process.

Using the Google Maps app, you will be able to make use of “Street View”. Make a red pin appear on the map by doing a simple search. Tap the pin and choose the person icon to load the street view.

Entire Paragraph

When you are using an iPad, copying text to the clipboard is very simple. All you need to do is double-tap the text you want to copy. This method would be extremely time consuming for copying an entire paragraph. Tap the chosen text four times which will copy the entire paragraph. This works for paragraphs, addresses as well as the URL bar.

There are some easy techniques for handling the battery life of an iPad. Avoid very hot places like cars. Turn down the brightness whenever you can. If you do not want to go online, select the airplane mode. Keeping Push disabled also helps. It’s still possible to download your email and calendar information by hand, after all.

After reading this article working on your iPad will be easier than ever before. The iPad lets you do anything you wish practically anywhere. Remember what you have just learned, and start maximizing your iPad usage.