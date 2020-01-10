TIDAL streaming service arrives on Vizio SmartCast TVs – SlashGear

Music and video streaming service TIDAL has announced the addition of a new partner: Vizio. The company best known for its home entertainment products is now offering the TIDAL app for its SmartCast TVs, enabling users to access their TIDAL playlists and more directly from their television. Vizio joins a large and growing number of other companies and platforms that support the TIDAL service.

Though it had an uphill battle in doing so, TIDAL has grown in popularity over the handful of years since its launch. The company offers access to millions of music tracks, as well as music videos and more. The service is perhaps best known for its Hi-Fi streaming plan option, which is priced at $20/month and includes lossless audio quality.

TIDAL has amassed a number of partners over the years, including big ones like Sonos, Dolby Atmos, and Amazon Alexa. A number of smart TV platforms and entertainment apps also directly support the service, including Roku, Plex, and Samsung. Vizio is now counted among those partners with its SmartCast TV support.

Vizio SmartCast TV owners can launch the TIDAL app from the Home screen or by using the Vizio SmartCast mobile app. This is a faster, welcomed alternative to casting the content from a mobile device to an AirPlay or Chromecast device. Alternatively for those who have the right hardware, TIDAL subscribers can also send audio to a VIZIO Home Theater Sound System that includes Dolby Atmos.

The big benefit here isn’t the ability to stream audio with the TV, but rather to directly watch the music videos and other video content TIDAL offers to its subscribers. These videos can be found in a dedicated ‘Videos’ tab within the app, enabling users to directly watch them on the big screen.