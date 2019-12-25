This little-known Android phone is one of the most exciting smartphones of 2019 — and it only costs $500 – Business Insider

This year has marked a significant milestone for the smartphone industry.

We’ve seen market leaders like Apple and Samsung release new phones with triple-lens cameras, once again upping the standard for what’s expected from high-end smartphones when it comes to mobile photography. The first truly foldable smartphones with flexible screens also made their debut in 2019 with the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X, and Motorola Razr.

You probably haven’t heard of the Asus Zenfone 6, but it’s just as exciting as theose breakthrough devices in some ways. With a 48-megapixel camera that can flip up and swivel to accommodate multiple angles, it’s further evidence that smartphone makers are willing to take risks on new designs that push the industry forward a little at a time.

It may not be the best phone you can buy, but the Zenfone 6 has a lot going for it that at the very least makes it stand out in a market that’s dominated by Apple, Samsung, and Chinese giants like Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo.

Plus, at $500, it’s about half the price of the iPhone 11 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S10. The base model, which comes with 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, is available for $500 through Asus’ website or third parties like Amazon.

Here’s a closer look at what it’s been like to use the Asus Zenfone 6.