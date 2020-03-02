Thinking About Getting An Iphone? Here Are Some Reasons To Get One!

Do you want to get new iphone applications but have no idea where to find them or how to get them on your phone? If you are unsure of how to do certain things on your iphone or wish you could change some settings, read these useful iphone tips and start optimizing your iphone.

The iphone has applications to help you get to the place that you desire. The iphone comes with a built-in map application that shows you where you are at all times. Should you need to get home, or somewhere new, this feature is the key.

Use rice to dry out a wet iphone. There has been many a person who accidentally dropped their phone into water – whether it be a puddle or even the toilet. If this happens, use a soft towel to dry your iphone and place it in a bowl of rice. The rice will draw the moisture from your phone overnight.

Siri can now let you set location-based reminders. Siri already gives reminders based on a pre-set time. You can say “Siri, remind me to call work when I get home.” Then the phone will tell you to call up your work when it detects that you are home. This way if you don’t know what time you’re getting home, you can still set a reminder.

Make an application from any site you visit regularly. First, simply visit the site. Once you get on the website, tap once on the “Go” option. An option to add the website onto the home screen will appear. Adding your site to your home screen allows you to rename it. This creates a personalized app.

With the iphone, you can make up your own dictionary and shortcuts. This feature allows the phone to understand your speech. It is also simple to program the phone to add in shortcuts and additional phrases. As you type on the keyboard, mistakes will be automatically corrected.

There are many useful apps available that transform your iphone into a storage device for your important files. With the app, text, music, and even photos can be uploaded. The phone can be connected to a computer to retrieve the files.

Do you want to add accents or umlauts to your message? Just follow these simple steps. Use your finger to select the letter, then hold it down for one or two seconds. Shortly, a box will appear that has a group of extra keys. Now you can include special characters any time you wish!

If you wish to send your message or draft a note but do not want to utilize corrected words, there is no need to touch the “x” to get rid of them. All you need to do is simply tap on the screen anywhere and the box goes away.

With Safari, you can do pretty much all of the things you like to do on your browser on your computer; this includes getting images from the Internet. All you need to do is tap and hold a picture you’d like to preserve when you come across it online. A menu will appear that will allow you to save the image. You can then put it in a message if you want.

You can take a photo on your iphone without worrying about shaking your phone. The volume control buttons on the headphone cord are what helps. Start off by focusing your camera on the subject you want to capture. Press a button on the cord to take the photo.

When using Safari on your phone, you do not need to type in “.com” to reach a website. For example, to visit Amazon.com you can type “Amazon” in the URL box and you will be taken directly to the site.

If you get your iphone wet, don’t try to turn it on right away. Instead, do you best to dry the outside of the phone, and then allow the phone dry out overnight in a bowl of uncooked white rice. If the phone is turned on while wet, it could short circuit.

If you experience a screen freeze on your iphone, do not be overly alarmed. Just press the sleep/wake button and see if that resolves the situation. If that does not work, press both the Sleep/Wake and Home buttons at the same time. This will start a hard reset and it should reboot in a few moments.

If you want to mark an email as unread in your iphone, you need to find the command, as it is not visible. Go to Details, then select the Unread feature. When you come back to your inbox, the e-mail will show up as unread.

Armed with the advice above, you ought to be prepared to locate the apps that are most relevant and useful to you. You should also be fully aware of how those apps can be downloaded to the phone. Take this knowledge to get more from an iphone.