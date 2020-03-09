Thinking About Getting An Iphone? Here Are Some Reasons To Avoid It!

What is an app and how can they help you experience your iphone? The following article will answer that question and give you information to make it much easier to use your iphone. They are certain to ease your life as well.

If the iphone is wet, dry it with rice. It is common for people to drop their phones in a puddle, toilet, or other wet location. Use a paper towel to wipe the phone, then place it in a rice packed bag. Use this as an alternative to a hair dryer. Leave it there overnight, and in almost every case, it will be fine in the morning.

Make sure you update your iphone when you see new updates are available. This will allow you to have fixes for software and updates for your phone. This will allow you to keep a backup of all your pictures and information so you do not lose everything if your phone is damaged or lost.

You can now set location-based reminders through Siri. Instead of the time-based reminders, you can use location-based reminders. You can tell Siri to remind you to do something when you get home. So, when the phone realizes your location has changed, the relevant reminder can be issued. This way if you don’t know what time you’re getting home, you can still set a reminder.

A screen protector is a wise investment for your iphone. Your phone will surely fall victim to nicks and scratches if you have not purchased a screen protector for it. Even the smallest piece of dirt on your finger can cause a scratch. Be sure that you always have a screen protector on your phone.

Use your iphone to help you navigate from place to place. The map feature can help you find the nearest gas station or navigate an unfamiliar area. Bookmark the map for access whenever you need it.

On Safari, you can save images from Safari or Mail very easily if you know how to do it. All you have to do is touch the image you’d like to save, and hold on for a few seconds. You will see a pop-up box that offers you the choice to save that image.

Taking pictures from the headphone cord on the iphone can save a lot of time and effort. Start off by getting the picture you want and put it in the frame. When you have that set up, and are ready to shoot the picture, push the button down on the cord. This will take the picture. To save, do as you would normally do.

When you get to a webpage, you can use your fingers to search. You can be more precise if there is one box on the webpage by using a single finger. Two fingers will allow scrolling through the whole page.

Have you ever been disappointed that you could not get your camera up in time to get a perfect shot? Here’s a quick, easy shortcut to help prevent this problem. With your screen in the locked position, double tap your Home button. A miniature camera icon will be noticeable at the bottom. Press the button to enable the camera.

Many people do not know that they can make their iphone visually show their incoming messages and calls. There are plenty of options you can select here to give you an indicator. For example, your iPhone’s flash can go off if the message is important. Access this feature by utilizing the settings menu, and then tapping on “general” then “accessibility”. Then turn on the alert feature titled LED Flash.

In the event that your iphone freezes and it is not revived when you press the Sleep/Wake button, you can do a hard reset to get things back in order. Press on the sleep button and the home button at the same time. The phone then shuts down and restores itself.

The iphone OS should be upgraded to the most recent version. Given the complexity of the phone and operating system, these updates may contain security patches, bug fixes and other important tweaks to boost functionality. If your phone contains personal information or you access the Internet with it, then regular updating is necessary.

Choosing your unique ringtone is another benefit of the iphone. This allows you to stand apart from everyone else by choosing something that you love. Upload a sound byte you get a kick out of, or a favorite song. People will notice.

If you do not have enough time to finish writing your email, tap on cancel instead of closing your email app. The iphone will then ask you whether you want to have your email saved as draft. If you hit “yes,” you’ll be able to retrieve the email from your draft folder when you’re ready to continue writing.

This article above should have given you some great ways to get the most use out of your iphone and start using your phone to improve your daily life. Remember to use these tips as you have read them for the best results. Use these tips to have some great fun with your phone.