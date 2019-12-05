Think You Know It All About Cell Phones? Let Us Prove You Wrong

Cell phones are nothing new, and they are likely here to stay. They are great for people to have with them. If you need to buy one, this article can give you some great tips.

Be certain to power off your phone occasionally in order to eliminated stored memory from social media apps. Performing this function is the best way to ensure that the phone is working at optimum levels at all times.

Don’t throw away your cell phone if liquid gets into it. Just take the battery out and put it into a bowl full of rice. This can absorb some moisture that is inside the phone.

If you have a smartphone, you may use it all through the day. That said, be sure to power it down from time to time. Smartphones are little computers. When you restart them you can free up memory so it can run well. A few resets a week should give you a boost in performance.

Weak Signal

Is your phone battery dying at speeds that seem way too fast? If so, it may be that you are having a weak signal. Weak signals can actually kill a battery. If you aren’t going to use your phone, never place it somewhere with a weak signal, like your closet or drawer.

Before you buy a phone, ask your neighbors and friends for advice. People you already trust can give you a lot of feedback regarding the phones they have used. They will allow you to learn which cell phone can work for you, and you can shop a lot easier when you know these things.

You don’t need a smartphone if you’re only going to use your phone for talking. Many people have smartphones, but it’s because they use the Internet. They’re hugely expensive, so save some cash and stick to a dumb phone.

With current phones, you may not need a case. Smartphone makers have been known to use hard materials like Kevlar or carbon fiber when they build their phones. Though they protect the device, they can also impede the normal usage of the phone by making access difficult. Think about what you want to do very carefully.

Screen Protector

Make sure your cell phone is protected adequately. Cell phones are very expensive to repair or replace. A screen protector can help make sure you don’t scratch the screen. To assist your screen protector, look at case options if needed. They can protect against breakage due to accidental drops.

Be sure to check coverage area for your cell phone when you are going to travel out of your area. You no doubt know the coverage area where you live. You may have a stronger signal the majority of the time. You may find the area you are traveling to has no coverage.

To protect your investment, consider purchasing a case for your cell phone. A bad drop can mean a broken cell phone without a good case. Otterbox is known for making very strong cases that keep phones safe. There’s one called the Defender that can really help you out.

Be sure to learn how the calendar function works on your phone. It can be quite helpful in tracking your appointments, meetings and commitments. Have the phone set to alert you so you are prepared before your event. This method of getting organized is paper free, so it saves trees too!

Make use of your Wi-Fi connection rather than your data when viewing videos. Videos are very heavy and will consume your data allowance quickly. Check your data plan to make certain what will work best with your services.

Cell phone plans can be shared among individuals that are not actually in the same family. Lots of people aren’t aware of this and they miss the discounts. Use this to your benefit with people whom you trust to fulfill their portion of the bill. This is simple to do and the companies are not concerned about the various members on your plan.

Screen Protector

You probably don’t need a screen protector if your phone is relatively new. Most new phones come with a built-in layer of protection to prevent scratches or smudges. An additional screen protector may make your display hard to view. Separate screen protectors are also prone to air bubbles and scratches of their own.

A cell phone is a handy thing to have. It might be able to do things that you didn’t even realize. Use the information from this article and use your cell phone to the fullest. This is vital because it is hard to replace these phones.