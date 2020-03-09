The Biggest Compilation Of Tips And Tricks About Cell Phones You Can Find

Do you fancy yourself a cell phone expert? The vast majority of people do not. With all the cell phone tricks out there, knowing all of it is hard. In this article you will find great tips about getting the best from your phone. You will be astonished at what a cell phone can do.

Don’t rush out and buy the newest phone. Generally speaking, you won’t get much reward. Phones are swapped out all the time, and every once in a while, the updates are nothing to write home about. Look at the reviews before making the decision to buy it. You usually will not have to.

Don’t waste money calling information. You should try to dial 1-800-411-FREE. Instead of paying for the service, you will get the information after listening to an ad.

If you have a smartphone, you no doubt use it all day long. Power your phone off on a regular basis. A smartphone is basically a handheld computer. You are helping your memory and the phone itself by restarting it. With just a simple restart, you can really see a difference in your cell phone.

Is your battery life too short? If you do, then this may be because your signal is weak. A poor signal can actually drain your battery. If you aren’t going to use your phone, never place it somewhere with a weak signal, like your closet or drawer.

Extended warranties aren’t always a good choice. They cost extra without actually doing much for you. Odds are good that if your cell phone is going to break down then it will happen while your original manufacturers warranty is still in operation. You also would likely upgrade a new phone before the extended warranty ends, so some of the bought time is just wasted.

Smartphones will run slower as they age. As they age, simple things like updating apps may eventually become cumbersome. When it comes down to it, you will need to make a decision. Try to always upgrade your phone for the better.

When it comes time to buy a new cell phone, take your time and do some comparison shopping in actual brick-and-mortar stores. Hold the phone in your hand, slip it in your pocket and test out the features. You are far more likely to be happy with your choice when you use this method.

Cell Phone

Always avoid water with a cell phone. It is common to accidentally drop a cell phone in a body of water and destroy it. To keep things running smoothy, just keep the phone away from all water. You never know what might happen.

Try not to allow your cell phone to go dead all the way before charging it again. Batteries need to be recharged from time to time. They do not hold a charge as well when you repeatedly let the battery power get too low before charging it. Try charging your cell phone’s battery earlier.

Use your phone for all sorts of entertainment purposes, such as games. Smartphones have some pretty nice graphics and fantastic games. Do not download too many games because this can use up too much of your phone’s memory.

Don’t be fooled with the lens for zooming in the camera on your cell phone. A regular zoom lens that a camera is accustomed to differs from the one used in a cell phone. Digital zooming is commonly used in cell phones and it only does pixel enlarging as it degrades the image quality. Move close instead of zooming.

If you wish to see a video on your cellphone, you should use Wi-Fi instead of data. Videos use data pretty quickly. You should only do this if your plan is an unlimited data one.

Should you be away from signal, shut down your phone or turn on flight mode, otherwise your phone search constantly for signal. The battery can be drained from signal searching. Only have the search feature turned on when you know you will have good signal.

There are many things that you have learned from this article about cell phones. It’s your call to get the best you can from them. Use this information to boost the performance of your cellphone. It can be difficult to enjoy using your phone when you don’t know what to expect.