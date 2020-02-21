The Best Secrets About Cell Phones Are Yours To Discover

Technology is always changing. It is important to understand what your cell phone can do so that you can keep up with what is going on in today’s society. Therefore, it is important to educate yourself. And you can start right here with this article.

Be certain to power off your phone occasionally in order to eliminated stored memory from social media apps. That way, your phone will exhibit much better performance.

Careful about watching video when you are using 4G or LTE signal. Your phone may have a limited data allowance. Videos use up a lot of data, so you may have unexpected charges. If you go over the limit fairly often, you might want to get a different plan.

Be cautious with extended warranties. Usually, they aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on. If a cell phone is going to fail, it typically happens in the first year which is normally covered by the basic warranty. You also would likely upgrade a new phone before the extended warranty ends, so some of the bought time is just wasted.

When you need to purchase a new phone, comparison shop in real stores instead of online. Spend some time testing the features of a variety of models. You’re more likely to find a phone you love.

Before purchasing a smartphone, be absolutely certain you need one. They cost more, but they offer much more than a feature phone. That said, most people don’t need those features. If this is you, purchasing a smartphone could be unnecessary for you. So, it might not prove your wisest course of action if you only use phones to talk.

Do not have your cell phone around any water. Lots of folks have had the misfortune of dropping a phone into water. Never take it near the swimming pool or bathroom sink. You may think you won’t drop it, but accident can happen.

If you find yourself always drawn to the same brand of phone, consider trying out the other options out there. Although you might be used to using a particular screen layout or interface, be sure to have an open mind. Considering other brands can open your eyes to new functions and uses.

Ask your loved ones and friends about cell phones before buying one. People you already trust can give you a lot of feedback regarding the phones they have used. They can make it clearer which phone would be better to choose.

Try not to let your phone go completely dead before you recharge it. Cell phone batteries need to be charged periodically. When you allow the battery to get low before charging, it eventually has difficulty gaining much of a charge. Charge your cell phone before it gets under 10%.

Remember that the camera on your phone does not use optical zooming. So if you want a close-up, your best route is to move as close as possible. Alternatively, you can purchase a lens that works with your smart phone for zooming in on pictures.

If you are bored, you can always play some games on your cell phone. Smartphones have great graphics, which means you can use them to play great games. Avoid game overload on your cell phone. You can have a negative impact on your memory if you don’t.

Make sure you have a phone that has a great case. Shattering your iPhone’s glass is a costly repair. Otterbox makes strong case which is great for protecting your expensive cell phone. The Defender is another great option to consider.

Learn to use your phone’s calendar. It can be quite helpful in tracking your appointments, meetings and commitments. Your phone will alert you of upcoming events. Many people use this wonderful method to keep them on schedule while saving time and paper.

While cell phones are portable and can travel with you, avoid using one while driving. You may think that driving with a set that’s hands-free is a good idea, but you won’t be concentrating on driving which can really be bad. Some research shows that just this is risky.

If you don’t use text, don’t include it in your cell phone service. These texting plans are known to be very costly for the little data they actually send. You can choose an app for texting, or Apple products allow you to iMessage free to other Apple users.

Send texts instead of making phone calls. Type out the information if you don’t have much to say. When your phone is against your head, it’s putting off radiation. Text messaging, then, is a win win situation.

Switch any phone features that you aren’t using off. Your phone most likely has Wifi, GPS as well as Bluetooth. You may not need all these things. They might even be completely useless features for you. Go into your phone’s settings and switch them off.

Compress your data on your Blackberry. This will keep your memory clean. The more space your phone has, the better it will perform when you are using it to access the Internet.

Cellphones don’t work that great in hot conditions, so avoid leaving it inside a car on a day that’s hot. You should also never put it near an open window or close to a hot surface. Make sure your phone stays cool and safe.

Make sure to use a protective case. This keeps your phone from being damaged. A phone that is protected by a case is far more likely to emerge unscathed when it is dropped or otherwise accidentally mishandled. This will save you from future headaches.

Don’t allow a salesperson to talk you into buying extras that you know you’ll never use. Given their deductibles, getting an extended warrant may be unwise since it may last more than the length of time you keep the phone. Also, extra screen protection is usually unnecessary, as most phones have this built in already.

