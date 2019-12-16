Take gaming and live streaming to the next level with j5create’s newest USB-C Game Capture Station – BGR

Long gone are the days of staring at terrible graphics and playing games on your Atari®. Well, if you’re somebody who isn’t living in a world of nostalgia, then you’ve graduated to bigger and better gameplay. With the unbelievable graphics and game design that is currently available, there has never been a better time to be a gamer. But what if we told you there was a way to enhance your gaming to allow you to record video and cast your games from your laptop to your TV without losing any of the visuals? Thanks to the latest innovation from j5create, you can easily boost your setup so that you can livestream and video capture your gameplay as you dominate your friends and foes.

The JVA04 is a 4K USB-C™ game capture device that gives you the ability to better communicate with your teammates and to easily stream to your feed. It supports live commentary streaming, so if you’re using Twitch™ or are playing online, you won’t have a problem seeing, hearing and talking. Simply plug your HDMI™ cords from the JVA04 to your game console and TV and you’re ready to go.

The JVA04 is plug and play and compatible with macOS® and Windows® laptops and desktops. It supports 1080p @ 60 fps Full HD video capturing with 4K @ 60 fps input and pass-through. One of the best features of the JVA04 is the fact that you can party chat voice mix from the PS4™/PS4 Pro or Xbox One™/Xbox One X, as you just plug your console and headset into the Game Capture Station station. There’s a 3.5 mm Aux port and a mic in port, meaning you can plug in your computer, TV, game console, controller and headset all at once. Although the JVA04 is high performance, it has a low power consumption.

It isn’t just for gaming; it can also help with your video editing. It’s compatible with OBS™ (sponsored by j5create) as well as other video editing software, so you can edit live video quickly and efficiently. This station also comes with free j5create capture software that allows you to capture and livestream games on your PC or notebook. It comes equipped with a built-in LED light for power and connection information.

What you’ll get when you pick up this incredible product is the JVA04 station itself, a USB-C 3.0™ to USB™ Type-A cable, an audio cable, an HDMI™ 2.0 cable and a quick installation guide. The best way for you to pick up your JVA04 is by heading to the nearest Best Buy, as it’ll be on sale for a low price from December 16 to December 22. So, you’ll have to hustle if you want to up your gaming performance and streaming capabilities before Christmas! Also, don’t forget to visit j5create if you’re heading to CES 2020. You can find them at LVCC, South Hall 3 Booth 30359 to see more of their latest innovations.

