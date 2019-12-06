Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Heads to PC Next Week – DualShockers

December 5, 2019 7:31 AM EST

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD lands on PC next week and will feature numerous PC-specific features within the game.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD is landing on PC next week after previously launching on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch back in October. We reviewed the Nintendo Switch version of the game, so if you’re interested in knowing what our thoughts were on that, here you go.

The game itself finds players taking control of numerous monkeys encased within hamster balls with the goal of traversing over rickety tracks to reach the end goal of each level. Sonic the Hedgehog is also available in the game as an unlockable character. The PC release of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD will launch with numerous PC-specific features.

The game will come with full controller support with remappable keys for both the main game and its mini-games available. Players can also experience unlocked framerates or fixed framerates with frames ranging from 60fps to 240fps and full variable fps.

The graphics also include texture filters, post-processing effects, anti-aliasing, anisotropic, and shadow settings. As a result, players can either knock the graphics down for a quality-less experience or rack them up for a high-quality experience with the sunlight glimmering off of that spherical prison. Players can also adjust the HUD and choose from a range of resolutions and monitor selections.

Time Attack and Decathlon World Ranking Leaderboards will be present in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD as will Steam Trading Card support and achievements. Steam Cloud is also supported, but most importantly, perhaps the most important feature out of all over the above is the PC-specific banana mouse cursor.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD will be arriving for PC this month on December 10. Those who grab the game before December 17 will get 20% off.