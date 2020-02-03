Simplify Your Life With Your Iphone And These Tips

No matter the age or personality, people worldwide think the iphone is the best invention yet. Everyone is excited and talking about the new iphone. This article offers tips and techniques for today’s iphone user.

If you’re having trouble seeing the characters on your keyboard, you can have a bigger one. You don’t need to buy one, though. The iPhone’s own keyboard can be made bigger by rotating the phone sideways and tapping the Safari address bar. You will now have a keyboard that is bigger and much easier-to-use.

If you are accessing the web on you iphone, do not worry about using the “.com” portion of the website address. Just input the main address part, without “.com,” and you will be taken to the site. This may not sound like very much, but you’ll soon find that this can save you a great deal of time.

Did you know that any website you visit can be made into an app? First, navigate to the site. Once you have the website up, give the “GO” button a tap. This will give you the option to add this site to your home screen. On your home screen, you can then rename the page to whatever you’d like it to be.

You will need to download an app to allow your iphone to function as a storage drive. This makes uploading videos, pictures, music and text files much easier. You just need to connect your phone to any computer, or open them right in your phone.

You can snap a photo using your headphone cord. First, set up the picture you wish to snap. When you are ready to take the shot, just press down on the cord’s button. The picture is taken! Save the picture as you normally would.

As you navigate websites, try using one and then two fingers to scroll through it. A given webpage can be scrolled through box by box. Two finger scrolling lets you scroll the whole page itself.

The picture quality on the iphone is a great feature to make use of. After a lot of pictures are taken, it is difficult to sort through the pictures in the Camera Roll. The album feature on the iphone makes it easy to organize, store and retrieve photos. This cuts down on a lot of time when searching for a particular picture you would like to see.

The calculator is a very valuable function on the iphone. This is a standard calculator when the phone is held vertically, but becomes a scientific calculator if the phone is moved horizontally.

Always keep iOS updated to the most recent version, when possible. Apple iPhones have now almost become as intricate as computers, so there exists sporadic patches to repair functionality issues, bugs and security holes. This is even more important if your phone contains any personal information.

You can go to the sound settings and turn “keyboard clicks” on so that you hear an audible click whenever you type. These clicks help you know that the phone is picking up every tap you make, helping you lessen your mistakes.

Using the suggested word feature on the iphone is a waste of time. When typing an email or a note, you can quickly banish the suggested words box by tapping anywhere on the screen. This way, you don’t have to tap the x key after every single word.

Even though the iphone tries to make surfing the web easy, it can sometimes be difficult to have to go back to the beginning of long webpages. You should not have to! You can quickly go right back to the top by tapping on the top bar of your screen that has the clock in it. That works with other screens, such as iTunes lists as well.

To be more efficient with your iphone, you can create shortcuts for words. Simply go to Settings, then General and Keyboard, and then “Add New Shortcut”. It is easy to input shortcuts for frequently used terms and phrases just by adding acronyms or abbreviated forms. When you type these shortcuts, the corresponding words and phrases will be inserted in their entirety.

As you already probably know, almost everyone owns an iphone today. If you weren’t sure how to use you iphone or whether you wanted to buy one, hopefully you learned from the article above.