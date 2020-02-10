Simple Tricks That You Could Do On Your Iphone

Though many people are getting iPhones these days, they are not completely versed on all it can do. This article is filled with great information about iPhones. Read on for iphone tricks you need to know.

Save your valuable battery power by lowering the brightness on your iphone. You can do this by changing the brightness in the settings area of your phone to a lower level. You will save your battery, which is especially helpful if you need a fully charged phone.

You can also take a picture through using your headphone cord on the iphone. Press the button on the cord when you are ready. You won’t shake the phone and you will have a clear shot.

Save time by omitting the ‘WWW’ and ‘.com’ from the URL while using your iphone to browse online. Entering in the title of the site is sufficient. It might seem like a small feature, though if you use the internet a lot on your phone, this will save a significant amount of time and battery usage.

You can use the iphone to travel from one spot to the next. The iPhone’s map can be used as a GPS to help you find your way to locations, as well as to find attractions. You should bookmark the map feature so you can access it quickly when you need it.

Are you sick of constantly getting iphone notifications? There is a way you can shut them off. First, select the settings button, and then touch the notifications bar. Remove any apps that are located in the :In Notification Center” that aren’t useful to you. This will also help your battery to last longer.

Any website can be turned into an iphone app listed on your home screen. First, visit the website. Press the “Go” button when you get to the website. This then gives you the option for adding this site to the home screen. Also, you have the ability now to rename it as a unique application.

You can turn your iphone into a thumb drive by equipping it with an app that lets you upload files to it. With the app, text, music, and even photos can be uploaded. Simply connect your iphone with your computer to transfer this multimedia.

You can easily message much faster using this simple trick. If you do not want to use the word the dictionary suggests when you are texting with your iphone, you can simply tap anywhere on the screen to dismiss it. It is not necessary to actually touch the small “x” that is located next to the word.

As you browse webpages, scrolling with a single finger or two fingers is an option. If the page has multiple text boxes, using one finger to scroll will let you scroll through a single box. Two fingers will enable you to scroll the webpage as a whole.

The picture quality on the iphone is a great feature to make use of. You may find it difficult to sort through the photos you’ve taken after you take a lot of pictures, however. You can use the album feature to organize your pictures so you can find them easily. The Album is a great way to keep your photos available for viewing.

Hard reset your iphone if it gets frozen. Press and hold the “Sleep/Wake” button again while simultaneously holding down the “Home” key. The iphone will initiate a shutdown and restart, solving the problem.

Your iphone can take pictures without needing to be shaken. You can just use the volume buttons on your Apple headphones. Start by steadying your hand on whatever subject you wish to capture. When it is time to snap a photo, just press down on the buttons on the cord.

While the iphone tries to make web browsing simple and painless, it can be a chore to try to navigate to the beginning of a page, especially if it is long. Fortunately, it isn’t necessary! You can quickly go right back to the top by tapping on the top bar of your screen that has the clock in it. You can do this with iTune lists and other long screens as well as webpages.

Hopefully after reading this article, you are much more aware of all the amazing tricks the iphone can perform. By applying the information from this article, you will have a much easier time with your iphone and probably be hungry for even more secrets about it. Pay attention to what you have learned, and you will get the most out of your device.