Segway releases S-Pod personal hoverchair that reaches 24 mph – Business Insider

Segway-Ninebot, the company behind a slew of motorized personal vehicles, on Friday unveiled its newest product, a personal “transporting pod” called the S-Pod.

The company says the S-Pod can go up to 24 mph and works like a motorized wheelchair, allowing its user to sit while they travel around. It’s already drawing comparisons to the hoverchairs in the Disney movie “Wall-E” and the gyrospheres in “Jurassic World.”

The S-Pod is set to be introduced at the consumer tech show CES 2020 next week and is not yet on sale for the public.

The company behind the original Segway on Friday unveiled its plans for a personal “transporting pod” that allows its user to travel around on what’s essentially an electric wheelchair.

The Segway-Ninebot S-Pod is set to be unveiled next week at CES 2020, the biggest consumer-tech expo of the year. The company said the S-Pod can hit speeds of up to 24 mph.

Like the original Segway, the S-Pod runs on only two wheels but is “self-balancing,” the company said. Instead of requiring the user to navigate by leaning forward and backward, the S-Pod comes with a navigation pad to manually point the vehicle in the direction you want to go.

The company suggested that the S-Pod is perfect for “enclosed campuses such as airports, theme parks and malls.”

Segway-Ninebot said the vehicle drew inspiration from the gyrosphere vehicles in the 2015 movie “Jurassic World” that transport visitors around the amusement park.



A gyrosphere in “Jurassic World.”



Jurassic World/YouTube







However, the S-Pod is already drawing comparisons to another movie vehicle: the hoverchairs in the Disney-Pixar animated movie “Wall-E” that passengers use to travel around and essentially inhabit.



The S-Pod, left, and a still of a hoverchair in “Wall-E.”

Segway; Wall-E/Disney



People will be able to try the S-Pod for the first time at CES 2020, which kicks off Tuesday in Las Vegas.

However, the S-Pod is not on sale for the public. The Verge reported that it would likely be available to purchase in 2021 or later.