Riot Games Launches League of Legends Collab with Louis Vuitton – IGN Southeast Asia

Riot Games has teamed up with designer fashion brand Louis Vuitton to create an exclusive collection of League of Legends apparel. You can check out the exclusive collab on the Louis Vuitton website, with items ranging from multiple hundreds to thousands of dollars.

This isn’t the first time Riot Games has partnered with the fashion brand, as Louis Vuitton skins were released in League of Legends this past November. However, purchasing something from the LVxLoL collection will cost a bit more than purchasing an in-game skin – with the most expensive item coming in at over $5,000.

Officially the most expensive item in the collection – the Leather Biker Jacket will cost $5,650. Not far behind is the LVxLoL Tambour Watch, which will retails for $3,060, and can be fully customized and monogrammed to your liking.

Some of the more affordable items in the Louis Vuitton League of Legends collection include a monogrammed BB Bandeau ($170), a Diamond Bracelet ($345), a pocket square ($485), a short sleeve t-shirt ($670), and a Palm Springs bracelet ($730).

These prices shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, as Louis Vuitton is known for being a luxury, designer brand with products made of high quality.

Riot Games recently announced it would be partnering with a third-party studio for a new League of Legends game, Riot Forge and have recently settled in a $10 million lawsuit against gender discrimination.

