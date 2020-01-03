Respawn CEO Takes Over DICE LA, Plans Studio Name Change, Unannounced Game – IGN Southeast Asia

Respawn Entertainment CEO and co-founder will soon be taking on a new role under the EA umbrella as head of DICE LA. The change will happen in 2020 and Zampella says a studio name change and unannounced game are already in the cards.

“Under Zampella, there are plans to expand and launch an original, as-yet-unrevealed game,” the LA Times reports. “The company will remain separate from Respawn and, Zampella says, likely will drop the DICE name.”

It’s unknown at this time what DICE LA will be renamed as. The studio has often served as a support studio for DICE in Stockholm, Sweden where the company was originally founded. Zampella says that with a new studio name he wants to give the developer “a new image. We want people to say, ‘This is a destination you can go and make new content.’”

As for Respawn, Zampella says his ongoing role there will be something more akin to that of a “head coach.” The different branches of Respawn are being overseen by different members of a leadership team.

Stig Asmussen, director of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, will oversee the narrative-driven branch; Apex Legends will be overseen by Chad Grenier; and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, the new VR game, is being overseen by Peter Hirschmann.

Respawn had a banner year in 2019. In February, the company surprise-released the battle-royale shooter Apex Legends to critical acclaim. The studio then followed that up by releasing the single-player Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in November.

Like Apex Legends, Jedi: Fallen Order was well-received. It was also the second best-selling game of November according to the NPD Group. You can read IGN’s full Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coverage including our review here, walkthroughs, and more.

Matt Kim is a reporter for IGN. You can reach him on Twitter.