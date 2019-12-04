Redmi K30 official teaser shows off quad rear cameras and side fingerprint scanner – XDA Developers

Late last month, Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand first teased the upcoming Redmi K30. The initial teaser revealed that the device will come with 5G dual-mode 5G support and the attached image suggested that it would feature a dual punch-hole display. Soon thereafter, live images of the device surfaced online which revealed that the K30 will also include a 120Hz display. We also got to know that the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G chip. Then, the company’s General Manager, Lu Weibing, announced that the K30 series will be announced on December 10th. Now, just a week ahead of its launch, the company has floated more teasers giving us a first look at its design.

As per the recent images shared on Weibo, the upcoming Redmi K30 (5G variant) will feature a quad-camera setup arranged vertically on the back. The camera module itself is housed within a large circle that has a glossy finish, as opposed to the matte finish of the back panel. The dual-LED flash resides right beneath the camera array, outside the circle, with the 5G branding underneath. Other than that, the back of the device is quite clean with the exception of the Redmi branding towards the bottom. The power button resides in a recess on the right edge of the device and houses the fingerprint scanner.

The side-mounted fingerprint scanner is a departure from the in-display fingerprint scanner found on the Redmi K20 series, but on the bright side we can expect faster unlock speeds and the recess is definitely a nice touch. The teaser also reaffirms that the device will feature dual-mode 5G, but we don’t get a clear look at the other edges so we don’t have any information on the port selection yet. A different teaser image confirms that the device will feature a dual punch-hole display up on the front, with minimal bezels on all sides. In contrast, the Redmi K20 series featured a single pop-up selfie camera on the top edge.

Additionally, Weibing has shared a teaser that reveals that Redmi will be launching its first WiFi router, AC2100, and a smart speaker, Redmi Little Love speaker Play (translated), along with the Redmi K30 series at the upcoming event. As of now, we have no further information about the internal specifications of the upcoming devices. But we expect to learn more as the launch draws closer.

