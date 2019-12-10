Realme has an Apple AirPods clone and it comes in yellow – SoyaCincau.com

When the Apple AirPods were introduced in 2016 alongside the iPhone 7, they were ridiculed for its odd design. Now it has become sort of a status symbol and you can easily find plenty of clones in the market that offer a similar design with an extended stem. If you find white AirPods boring, here comes a new clone from Realme and it is available in three different colours.

These pair of wireless earphones are called the Realme Buds Air and yes, it looks identical to Cupertino’s AirPods, which looks like a pair of wired EarPods with its cables cut off. Naturally, it also comes with a similar tooth-floss looking charging case that allows instant Bluetooth connection when you open the case. There is not much details on the product but based on their teaser page, it will support Bluetooth 5.0. The case is likely charged via USB and we don’t expect it to come with wireless charging since none of their smartphones supports it.

The Realme Buds Air uses a 12mm bass boost driver and you can control your music using touch controls. It isn’t clear if it supports sliding motions but it seems to be similar to the 1st gen AirPods as you’ll need to tap on the earbuds to trigger Google Assistant.

So far Realme has not revealed any battery life and charging figures. We still don’t know the pricing just yet but Realme is offering 400INR (about RM23) coupon for it if you purchase a Realme X2 Pro, Realme XT, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X and Realme X Master Edition from now until the 16th December 2019. The Buds Air will be available in India on the 17th December and it will be available Black, White and Yellow.

If you don’t like stems sticking out from your ear, Realme also has the Buds Wireless that comes with a neckstrap design. The in-ear wireless earbuds are currently going for RM149 on their official store on Lazada. On a full charge, it is rated to push up to 12 hours of battery life and a quick 10-minute charge is rated to provide 100 minutes of listening time.

