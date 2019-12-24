Rad Power Bikes unveils new electric bicycle model, updates others – Electrek

Rad Power Bikes is one of the biggest names in electric bicycles. And with a pile of new announcements including a brand new model, it looks like Rad is set on maintaining its lead in 2020 and beyond.

Rad Power Bikes is known as one of the better bang-for-your-buck e-bike companies on the market right now.

At between $1,299 to $1,499, their bikes won’t rival fancy European mid-drive electric bikes. But they are quite a jump above your standard Amazon special ultra-budget e-bikes.

To put it another way, they’re basically the Goldilocks option. They’re good enough for everyday use without being so fancy that they become unaffordable.

And now we’ve gotten news that their extensive line has grown by one more model, the new RadRover Step-Thru.

RadRover Step-Thru

The original RadRover was what I would call the most adventure-ready of the Rad Power Bikes lineup. It was a big e-bike with large 4-inch fat tires, a 750 W hub motor, and a nearly 700 Wh battery.

I reviewed it last year and had a blast on the bike while riding on everything from crowded city streets to off-the-beaten-path forest trails.

But if there was one downside to the bike, it might have been its large size, which can make it tougher for those with limited flexibility or shorter inseams to throw their leg over during mounting/dismounting.

Now the company has announced a new step-through version of the bike that retains all the awesomeness (powerful motor, big battery, huge tires, etc) but drops the standover height by 10 inches (25 cm) with a step-through design. That means you get all the same adventure fun, but in a bike that is easier to mount and dismount. When you load this sucker down (the optional rack options are great for making the RadRover into a utility bike), then being able to step through the frame will be a welcome treat to any rider.

In addition to the lower frame height, the RadRover Step-Thru also comes standard with fenders, a new halo light for better visibility, and a streamlined throttle (I’m not entirely sure what that means, but I think it has something to do with removing the throttle disengage button that used to hang down below the throttle itself).

The new RadRover Step-Thru will retail for $1,499 when it begins pre-orders early next month, but you can get a $50 discount code here to make that price even better.

Other Rad Power Bike model updates

The new RadRover Step-Thru isn’t the only big announcement from Rad. The other models in Rad Power Bikes’ lineup that are getting updates are the RadMini, RadMini Step-Thru, RadCity, RadCity Step-Thru, and the RadRover.

All of these models are getting the new halo headlight, the updated streamlined throttle, and a new finish with updated decals. They will all come with fenders, and the two RadMinis will both be getting updated handlebars to improve their ergonomics as well as updated multi-terrain tires.

The RadRover (non step-through) as well as both RadCity models will have an updated frame design for 2020, with both RadCity models getting frame additions to allow for an integrated wheel lock.

We reviewed the Rad Mini Step-Thru earlier this year, and you’ll definitely want to see it in action.

Pre-orders for all of Rad’s new and updated models will begin in early January 2020, and we’ll be sure to update as soon as we have more info.

You can check out all the upgrades on the Rad Power Bikes site here.

The RadRunner (above) isn’t getting any updates yet, but it only debuted a few months ago and it’s already an awesome ride.

