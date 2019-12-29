Pixel 4a renders showcase slim bezels and hole-punch display – MobileSyrup

Renders of the Pixel 4a may leave Pixel 4 owners jealous.
Google’s Pixel 3a, while it didn’t sport the greatest specs and looked quite similar to the Pixel 3, it was worth its value. Renders posted by @OnLeaks and 91mobiles suggest that Google will be changing the design of its upcoming entry-level device.
Unlike the Pixel 4 series, the Pixel 4a will reportedly sport an in-display hole-punch selfie camera in the top right, ditching the Pixel 4’s grotesque top bezel. Additionally, the handset will feature a flat display measuring in at either 5.7-inches or 5.8-inches.
It seems unlikely that this phone would sport the Project Soli-based Motion Sense gesture control or face unlock, considering the slim top bezels.
The rear will be matted and sport a camera setup that’s similar to what’s available on the Pixel 4. There’s also a physical fingerprint sensor and the G logo on the back.
On the right, there’s a volume rocker and an orange-coloured power button. On the bottom, the USB-C port is flanked by dual speakers with a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top.
91mobiles believes the phone will come in white, black and purple colour variants. Additionally, the Pixel 4a and 4a XL are expected to launch at the Google I/O 2020 developer conference in the first half of the year.
Further, expected specs include at least 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, either a Snapdragon 730 or a 765 chipset, and a 12.2-megapixel rear-facing camera. 91mobiles suggests that 5G might be a possibility; however, that’s very unlikely.
It’s important to take these renders with a grain of salt, as nothing is certain until the official launch of the Pixel 4a series.