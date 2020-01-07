Nintendo Switch Pro in 2020: Big release news for PlayStation’s PS5 and Xbox Series X – Express

UPDATE ONE: Following analyst predictions backing a Nintendo Switch Pro console release in 2020, new reports have surfaced online. These include reports backing the launch of an upgraded handheld console later this year.
Taiwanese electronics newspaper DigiTimes claims that the Nintendo Switch Pro will launch midway through 2020, which probably means Summer 2020. While not calling it a Nintendo Switch Pro, DigiTimes reveals that it will be an updated version of the current model, offering an upgrade to the CPU.
Analysts are also backing Nintendo to release a new Switch console, offering better visuals and larger cartridge sizes. For now, this is being referred to as the Nintendo Switch Pro, but it’s likely that Nintendo will end up calling it something different.
ORIGINAL: A Nintendo Switch Pro console could be coming out in 2020, and that would make things very interesting for PlayStation and Microsoft. Some analysts are backing the Japanese games giant to launch an upgraded version of the Nintendo Switch console that is currently available. This would fit in with what we have seen in the past, although a Nintendo Switch Pro would be a big step up on those efforts.
Industry followers have been backing the company to do something like this ever since the Switch launched in 2017.
And now some are backing Nintendo to pull off the big move during 2020, and it’s easy to see why.
With PlayStation’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X pencilled in for launch later this year, Switch sales could be affected.
It’s unclear just how impacted the Nintendo Switch would be, with the handheld console offering something different from the others.
And it certainly would be interesting to see something like the Nintendo Switch Pro announced and available on the market around the same time as the PS5 and the new Xbox.
Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games shared the Switch Pro prediction this week, revealing what he thought would be happening this year.
This included the kinds of specs the new Switch console could boast, as well as how much it might cost.
As you might expect, the premium version will be more expensive and is predicted to retail for just under $400.
This will probably make it cheaper than the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and also offer 4K graphics as a sweetener.
“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Nintendo will launch a “Switch Pro” in 2020, my guess is at $399,” Dr. Serkan Toto wrote in a prediction made for GamesIndustry and shared in a post online.