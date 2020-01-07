Nintendo Switch Pro in 2020: Big release news for PlayStation’s PS5 and Xbox Series X – Express

UPDATE ONE: Following analyst predictions backing a Nintendo Switch Pro console release in 2020, new reports have surfaced online. These include reports backing the launch of an upgraded handheld console later this year.

Taiwanese electronics newspaper DigiTimes claims that the Nintendo Switch Pro will launch midway through 2020, which probably means Summer 2020. While not calling it a Nintendo Switch Pro, DigiTimes reveals that it will be an updated version of the current model, offering an upgrade to the CPU.

Analysts are also backing Nintendo to release a new Switch console, offering better visuals and larger cartridge sizes. For now, this is being referred to as the Nintendo Switch Pro, but it’s likely that Nintendo will end up calling it something different.

ORIGINAL: A Nintendo Switch Pro console could be coming out in 2020, and that would make things very interesting for PlayStation and Microsoft. Some analysts are backing the Japanese games giant to launch an upgraded version of the Nintendo Switch console that is currently available. This would fit in with what we have seen in the past, although a Nintendo Switch Pro would be a big step up on those efforts.