Nintendo eShop sale includes big discounts for Mario Kart and Yoshi – Engadget

And don’t worry if you’re looking for third-party fare — there are plenty of discounts there, too. Gamers hopping aboard The Witcher‘s hype train can pick up Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $42. Civilization VI is half off at $30. The brand new Just Dance 2020 is already down to $26 from its regular $40, while Bloodstained‘s Castlevania-style action is only $28. And if you’re a hardcore Dragon Ball fan, this is your week. Dragon Ball FighterZ has dropped from $60 all the way to $15, while Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is on sale for $12.49 instead of $50.

There are multiple sales from other publishers at the same time, for including Capcom, Devolver and WB Games. Many of these are for back catalog titles, although WB is offering a particularly sweet deal for Mortal Kombat 11, selling it for $24 rather than $60. In short, it won’t hurt to shop around, if just to pick up a classic that you might have otherwise overlooked.