NHL 20 adds Snoop Dogg as player, commentator – Stevivor

The Doggfather adds flavour on and off the ice.

NHL 20 has added Snoop Dogg to the game as both a player and commentator, EA has recently confirmed.

The game’s lastest update adds Snoop alongside James Cybulski, offering up play-by-play of all the action.

“Ice hockey really be lit now with me in the booth,” Snoop said of his inclusion over on Twitter.

The Doggfather is also available as a playable character inside the game’s World of Chel online multiplayer and as a featured HUT squad; in both, he sports a custom jersey with his name and hometown zip code. You can check that out above.

What’s not to love about this, eh?

NHL 20 is currently available on both Xbox One and PS4.