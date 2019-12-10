New Galaxy Smartphone Details Unexpectedly Exposed – Forbes

Following their Hitchcock-like cameos in online benchmarking, regulatory certification, and support pages on Samsung’s own website, another leak is building up the evidence that the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 families are about to receive a new model for the new year.

The team at GalaxyClub have found commercial listings of the two new devices (along with details on the mid-range Galaxy A51 and A71 models) on Datart in Slovakia. SamMobile reports:

“It is no secret Samsung is gearing up to launch a flood of new devices, such as the Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A51, and Galaxy A71. While most details of these upcoming phones are already known, we have yet to learn about their pricing. Now, a European retailer is shedding some light on this issue as well.

“…While we do not see specs or images, we do get a first glimpse at pricing as well as a speculative release date. All devices are expected to be in stock immediately after Christmas on December 27.”

(L to R) Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 with 5G and S10+, exhibited during the Mobile World Congress, … [+] on February 25, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

The new handsets are expected go on sale in Slovakia on December 27th, just in time for the Christmas and New Year sales. The listed prices are:

Galaxy S10 Lite: 699 Euros

Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 609 Euros

Galaxy A71: 469 Euros

Galaxy A51: 375 Euros

Samsung itself has not confirmed the S10 or Note 10 updates, let alone the pricing, so these numbers and dates come with a dash of Taniyama-Shimura – it could simply be a retailer putting its best guess into the system. While the tiny details may change, given the overwhelming evidence from other sources noted above, I feel confident that the handsets are under development.

Whether they are launched to consumers is a trickier question to answer.

Samsung has announced a Galaxy A51 launch event later this week on December 12th. Whether we see the other models at this event remans to be seen. What I would say is with the Galaxy S11 handsets expected to be launched in mid-February around the time of MWC Barcelona, the window for the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite to remain ‘fresh’ is growing rather small.

Assuming that Samsung doesn’t drop the S11 branding and switches the flagship models to the Galaxy One brand.

