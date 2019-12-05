Mobile Phones With 64MP Primary Rear Camera to Purchase in India – TelecomTALK

Highlights The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the cheapest phone in India at Rs 14,999 with a 64MP rear camera

Realme XT was the first phone in India to debut with 64MP quad-camera setup

Realme X2 Pro is the only flagship phone with 64MP quad-camera setup

Back in 2012, high-resolution camera sensors were all the rage. And that trend has come back in 2019. It was Samsung who started it by launching the 48MP ISOCELL GM1 sensor at the end of 2019 and it was followed by Sony with 48MP IMX586 sensor. That’s not all. Samsung introduced a 64MP ISOCELL GW1 shooter earlier this year in May, and very soon, Sony will be launching the high-resolution 60MP IMX686 sensor. The first smartphone to feature the Sony IMX686 is said to be Xiaomi Redmi K30 which will make its debut on December 10. Right now, in India, there are four phones with 64MP primary rear camera and the prices of these phones start at Rs 14,990 only. Read onto know more about the 64MP Mobile Phones available in India right now.

Realme XT

Honor was the first smartphone brand to launch a 48MP camera phone in India. But Realme has managed to beat the likes of Xiaomi, Honor and Samsung to bring the first 64MP camera phone to the sub-continent. The Realme XT which is available at a starting price of Rs 15,990 features 64MP quad-camera setup on the back. The Realme XT was launched back in September 2019 itself. The Realme XT can be picked up on Flipkart and offline stores. The prices of the Realme XT are Rs 15,999 for the 4GB+64GB model, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+64GB model and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage model.

Other specifications of the Realme XT include 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 712 chipset, 4000mAh battery, glass back, quad-camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Realme XT remained uncontested around the sub Rs 20,000 price point in the country for more than four weeks. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro also features a 64MP quad-camera setup and the Chinese company has managed to undercut its rival by a small margin in terms of pricing. The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ screen, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, 4500mAh battery, liquid cooling technology and 18W fast charging support.

Similar to the Realme XT, the Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes in three variants- 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 14,999, 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 15,999 and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 17,999. Xiaomi may soon launch the 8GB+256GB model of the Note 8 Pro in India as the variant recently went official in China.

Realme X2 Pro

The latest entrant to the 64MP camera phone race is the Realme X2 Pro. Generally, we do not see flagship phones coming out with high-resolution camera sensors, but the Realme X2 Pro features 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear side. The Realme X2 Pro is currently the affordable flagship phone with Snapdragon 855+ chipset and 50W Super VOOC charging. The prices of the Realme X2 Pro in India are Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB+256GB model. There’s a special edition variant of the Realme X2 Pro which is priced at Rs 34,999.

The Realme X2 Pro has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage, 64MP quad-camera setup having 13MP telephoto lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a dedicated macro sensor. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung also launched the Galaxy A70s in India recently which also features 64MP triple camera setup. The Galaxy A70s is indeed the second phone after Realme XT to ship with the 64MP camera sensor from Samsung. Talking about the specs, the Galaxy A70s has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 675 chipset, 64MP triple camera setup, 32MP front-facing camera and a 4500mAh battery backs the device.

The Galaxy A70s is currently available at Rs 28,999 in India and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s an 8GB+128GB storage model as well that’s available at Rs 30,999.

Upcoming 64MP Mobile Phones to Launch in India

Besides these four phones, we may see several other phones launching in the coming days to feature 64MP primary camera sensor. One such phone is the Realme XT 730G which will feature identical camera setup as the Realme XT. Besides, the Redmi K30 may also debut in India early next year.

In other news, Xiaomi is taking the things to the next level with the Mi Note 10 as the phone features 108MP primary rear camera sensor.