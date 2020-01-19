Iphone Tips And Tricks To Get The Most From Your New Phone

You might be confused by the iphone at first. Do not let yourself become intimidated by your new device! Use this article to use your iphone to the fullest.

When searching the web with your iphone, you do not have to type in the “.com” part of an address. Just type in the main portion of the site’s name and the browser can do the rest. It might not seem like that much of a time-saver, but there is no reason to type it if you don’t have too.

It is now possible for Siri to let your program a location-based reminder. You can tell Siri to remind you to do something at a specific time. Instead, you can request: “Siri, tell me to contact the office when I reach my home.” When your iphone knows you are home, it will give you the reminder. This is convenient for times that you want a reminder, but don’t know exactly what time you’ll need the reminder.

Whenever you’re in Safari, it’s simple to make calls by a single tap. Perhaps you are searching for a local grocery store. When you find the number, no need to go to your phone component to make the call. Simply tap the number, and you’re immediately connected to the desired business.

If you go to a website over and over again, turn the site into an app on your iphone. Simply go to the website. Once you do this, tap the “Go” icon. You will have the choice to add a site to the home screen. Whenever you get it on the home page, it can be renamed, and then, you’ll have your own app of the site.

Did you know that you can create your own shortcuts and dictionary on your iphone? The diction of the iphone can accurately predict your typing. It is also possible to add your own terms, shortcuts and specialized phrases. When typing, your keyboard will autocorrect.

Try snapping a photograph using the headphone cord. First, set up the picture you wish to snap. Once you’re ready to take a picture, simply press down on the button on your cord. This will take the photograph. Use your regular picture saving steps to add the picture to your camera roll.

To get the most out of your iphone, remember to program the device to give you a visual indicator when receiving incoming messages and calls. The LED camera can blink when you have something coming in, silently but noticeably. Just access the settings menu, then to “general” and next to “accessibility.” Then choose “LED Flash Alerts”.

The Safari browser on the iphone is almost as versatile as your computer at home. You can even save online images if you want. If you would like to save a picture, tap and hold on it. A menu will appear, asking if you wish to save the image to your Camera Roll. These photo’s can even be copied and placed inside a message!

If an iphone freezes up, you can easily perform a rest to get everything back in working order. Press on the sleep button and the home button at the same time. The iphone will initiate a shutdown and restart, solving the problem.

The calendar section on the iphone is a wonderful functional tool to help you get organized. You can quickly use this tool by directly adding events instead of always using “+” button. Go to the “Day” view and select the hour you want to schedule an event in. The quicker you can add events, the more efficient you will be!

Although your iphone does everything it can to make navigating web pages as easy as possible, it can still be a real slog to scroll back up to the top of a long page. You should not have to! All you have to do is tap on the clock at the top and you will be automatically brought back up to the top. This also works for other screens that are long too (such as iTunes lists).

Sleep/wake Button

If your iphone freezes, try to relax. First, press the Sleep/Wake button. If that does not work, then press the Sleep/Wake button with the Home button together. This button combo prompts your phone to perform a hard reset, which should bring the phone back to life within a couple of minutes.

Now, you should have some knowledge on the great things that your iphone can do. You can live a completely different life by using the iphone. Use what you have learned from this article to get the most from your iphone.