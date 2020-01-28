Iphone: How To Use It To Its Potential

Do you want to get new apps for your iphone or learn new tricks, but don’t know how to go about doing so? This article has many tips to help you get the apps you need on your iphone.

Getting lost is a thing of the past if you have an iphone with you. The iphone has a great feature that integrates your phone software with GPS so you can see where you are at any given time, as long as you have service. Using the maps feature of your iphone will simplify your navigation to different places you’re going and can help you avoid becoming lost in unfamiliar locations.

Bigger Keyboard

To make browsing the web on your iphone a little easier, get a bigger keyboard! It is, however, not necessary to purchase a larger keyboard. Flip your phone sideways and begin browsing again. You now will have a bigger keyboard that makes typing easier and faster.

Consider buying a screen protector for your iPhone’s screen. If you don’t apply a screen protector, your phone can suffer from scratches and nicks. Your fingers can transfer dirt to the screen which in turn can leave hairline scratches. Make sure to keep a protective screen on the phone.

It is possible to create an app from your commonly used sites. Simply go to the website. Tap “Go” once you access the site. Here, you’ll see the choice to add the website as an icon on your home screen. Also, you have the ability now to rename it as a unique application.

Obtain an app that can change your iphone into a storage device for music, pictures and videos. You can easily upload a variety of multimedia files to your iphone. The iphone will only need to be plugged into the computer to gain access to the files, or you can directly open them through the phone.

A great way to maximize the utility of your iphone is to take advantage of its multimedia capabilities. You can even download television shows, movies, or just about any other type of video, and then view it where ever you are, making your phone a great option for keeping you or your kids entertained.

Quick Shake

Do you have doubts about the latest message that you wrote on your iphone? Has Auto Correct messed up your message’s meaning? There’s a super-easy way to undo the damage: just give your iphone a quick shake. Giving your device a quick shake can help you start fresh with your message. Be advised that this feature is optional, so if you want it, you need to enable it in your Settings.

Your iphone has the capability to take screenshots. Once you are ready to take the screenshot, first hold the home button down, and then tap the sleep button as well. The screen will turn a white color when your screenshot has been taken and saved. It’s that simple!

You should now be armed with knowledge to find all the coolest new apps on the web for your iphone. You should have a better command over how you use your phone and its apps. Make the time and money you’ve invested in your iphone pay off by putting these tips to work yourself!