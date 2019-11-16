Infinix S5 Lite With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price in India, Specifications – NDTV

Infinix S5 Lite was introduced in India on Friday, the newest smart device from the Transsion Holdings-owned brand name. As the name clearly suggests, the Infinix S5 Lite is a watered-down version of the Infinix S5 that went authorities last month, but retains its hole-punch style and likewise obtains some of its internal hardware. The Infinix S5 Lite comes geared up with a 4,000 mAh battery and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

Infinix S5 Lite was introduced in India on Friday, the newest smart device from the Transsion Holdings-owned brand. As the name clearly recommends, the Infinix S5 Lite is a diminished variation of the Infinix S5 that went official last month, but retains its hole-punch design and likewise borrows some of its internal hardware. The Infinix S5 Lite comes equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.