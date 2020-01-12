Impress Everyone You Know With Your New Cell Phone Knowledge By Reading This

Here, you can learn a lot of valuable information about the cell phone. You might have a lot to learn, but don’t panic. This article is full of helpful tips to prepare you for all your cell phone-related concerns.

It is important that you reset your phone once in awhile to ensure that memory from programs such as Facebook and Twitter is cleared from storage. Doing this about every two or three days will definitely help your phone’s performance.

If you drop your cell phone into liquid, do not assume that it is no longer any good and toss it away. You can take out the battery and put it into a bowl full of rice. This will absorb the moisture that has gone into your device.

If you are using LTE or 4G signal, take care when watching a video. You likely have a certain amount of data that you can use in a given month. Videos use up a lot of data, so you may have unexpected charges. If you are still going over on your allowance, you may need to think about increasing your plan’s data allowance.

Weak Signals

Does your cell battery die fast? If that is the case, you might be in an area of weak signals. Weak signals could drain your battery’s energy. When not using the phone, don’t put it somewhere that the signal is low.

Carefully consider purchasing an extended warranty. Such extra costs tend not to be worthwhile. If cell phones fail, you usually see this within the first year, and the phone is usually still under the basic warranty. Additionally, lots of people replace their cell phones every year, so why buy an extended warranty?

Do you want to replace an old cell phone? Does choosing a new cell phone make you quake with fear? Do you know how to use your cell phone fully? Even if that was the case before, your new familiarity with the concepts above should provide you with the confidence necessary to move forward.