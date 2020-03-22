How To Make Your IPad Work For You

You will get the most out of your iPad if you learn how to use it properly. You need to know the basics, how it works, and how to use it. Keep reading to become an advanced iPad user.

The latest operating system for the iPad supports folders. You can start by holding down on your app until it jiggles, and then place it on top of a related app. This action will make a folder that contains both apps named with whatever category the apps are. You can rename the folder whatever you want.

If your iPad constantly asks you if you would like to join the Wi-Fi networks it detects, change this option. Go to Settings and choose the Ask to Join Network option. By choosing that option, you will never again be bothered by the invitations.

The iPad lets you see 2 lines of an email before viewing it in full. You might want to see more than that, though. Just click on Settings and then Mail. Choose Contacts>>Calendar, and then select the number of lines you’d like to preview for Mail.

The alert every time you have an incoming email can be very annoying. There is a way that you can eliminate this noise. Start by going to Setting and General. Select Sounds under the General heading. Turn off sounds for New Mail or reduce the volume.

If you want to sync your Google Calendar with the iPad’s native calendar app, open the settings menu and navigate to Mail > Contacts > Calendars. Click on Add Account and then Other. Tap the icon Add CaIDAV Account and insert your Google information. Next, leave settings and open the calender. Everything you needed should be visible.

You must know how to take care of your iPad properly. Keeping it away from the sun’s damaging rays is rule number one, and never leave it in a hot car. The battery will begin to degrade in extreme heat. Also, never put the iPad in a place in which liquids may damage it. Finally, be sure that you have a cover that can protect your iPad from scratches and other dangers.

Does tapping the bookmark menu take too much time? Remedy this by having the bookmarks bar turned on permanently. Enter the Settings menu, select Safari, and enable Always Show Bookmarks.

There is now a quick and easy way to mute your iPad. The original iPad didn’t have a mute button. With the release of iOS 4.3, you have the option of locking the iPad orientation or have the sound muted. To perform a fast mute, all that you need to do is press and hold the volume-down button.

The advice above will help you take your iPad experience to a whole new level. You will discover all kinds of great things can be done with this gadget. Turn your user experience into a streamlined process that gets things done. Use the advice you have found here and make it happen!