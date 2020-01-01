How futurists from the past predicted life in 2020 – 9News

Futurists, academics and technologists have always wondered what life will be like in the years ahead.

Making bold predictions can be a risky move, leaving one looking more fool than oracle – especially when the crystal ball gazing is done from several decades away.

We’ve put together seven predictions for life in 2020, from as far back as the 1960s and as recent as 2017.

Matt Damon sits on the planet Mars in the movie ‘The Martian’. (20th Century Fox)

In 1997 futurists Peter Schwartz and Peter Leyden wrote a report detailing how man would set foot on Mars in the year 2020. “It’s an extraordinary event by any measure, coming a half century after people first set foot on the Moon,” they wrote. “The four astronauts touch down and beam their images back to the 11 billion people sharing in the moment. The expedition is a joint effort supported by virtually all nations on the planet, the culmination of a decade and a half of intense focus on a common goal.” Eight unmanned spacecraft have touched down on the little red planet, but the dream of humans stepping on Mars remains, so far, unfulfilled. Schwartz and Leyden also got a little too aggressive with their world population calculations, with 7.8 billion of us currently on the planet.

Steve Jobs introduces the new Apple II in 1977, just a few years before he started publically talking about the kind of technology Apple would roll out with Siri. (AAP)

In 1984 it turned out Apple founder Steve Jobs was already envisioning how a Siri-like AI companion would be assisting us in our day-to-day lives, in 2020. “The next stage is going to be computers as ‘agents,'” he said in a 1984 interview with Newsweek’s Access Magazine. “In other words, it will be as if there’s a little person inside that box who starts to anticipate what you want. Rather than help you, it will start to guide you through large amounts of information. It will almost be like you have a little friend inside that box.” Jobs was bang on the money, as underlined by the advancing digital butler-type tech rolled out by Google, Apple and Amazon.

Software company founder John McAfee adjusts a microphone in preparation for an interview in Guatemala City. (AAP)

In 2017 John McAfee, the controversial computer antivirus mogul, predicted that by the end of 2020 the price of a single Bitcoin would reach $1 million. The current Bitcoin price is hovering just over AUD $10,000, so the world’s most popular cyptocurrency has a lot of work to do over the next 365 days. McAfee has promised to eat a body part if his bold prediction does not happen.

Takao Arayama, in blue jacket, pictured just 200 metres from the summit of the Mount Everest. Arayama was aged 70 years, 7 months and 13 days when he reached the top. (AAP)

The average human living 100 years

Thirty years ago, futurist Ray Kurzweil predicted the average life expectancy for humans would be 100. While Kurzweil may have missed the mark with that call, turns out he foresaw the rise of wearable tech and how that kind of data could potentially help us live healthier lives. “Computerised health monitors built into watches, jewellery, and clothing which diagnose both acute and chronic health conditions are widely used. In addition to diagnosis, these monitors provide a range of remedial recommendations and interventions,” he wrote in The Age of Spiritual Machines.

A nuclear power facility in Germany. Fossil fuel is still the undisputed energy king. (AAP)

In 1968, with the world under the foreboding shadow of a perilous Cold War, a Stamford professor predicted nuclear power would rise to become the dominant force in US energy by the year 2020. Professor Charles Scarlott also believed any advances in renewable energy would be negligible and not figure large in the US energy mix. Turns out his estimations were wildly off-target. According to US government figures, nuclear electric power makes up about 9 per cent of total US energy production. Fossil fuels still dominate, with 79 per cent, and renewables coming in on 12 per cent.

A man holds a credit card sized phone in the Microsoft promo film. He later breaks the phone into individual, credit card sized pieces. (Microsoft)

In 2009 Microsoft released a promotional video, laying out its vision for life in 2020 (watch above). Microsoft doesn’t proposes anything too radical. A lot of the featured technology hinted at was already in early stage development when the film was made. There is a lot of glass screen computing, touch screen tech and augmented reality too. A man slides apart his mobile phone into a series of cards, which isn’t something we can do yet, but Samsung did give us with a foldable phone last year.

