Here Are The Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Game Deals So Far: Pokemon Sword / Shield And More – GameSpot

You don’t see as many sales on Nintendo games as you do those from other publishers, and when you do, they’re usually not that big. That’s what makes this year’s round of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals so exciting; we haven’t seen discounts this big on Nintendo games in a long time. Some of the discounts got major games to as low as $30, though those deals unsurprisingly sold out pretty quickly (most of the current best deals are around $40). We’ve rounded up all of the big Nintendo Switch deals we could find and put them all in one place for your shopping pleasure.

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Game Deals

Where to find the best Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo’s official Switch deals are available at a variety of stores. This year, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart will have some of the most popular Switch games for 33% off, dropping the price on games like Mario Tennis Aces, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey from $60 to $40.

Google Shopping arguably has the best game deal of all, offering a bundle that includes Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield for $81 plus tax with promo code NOVSAVE19. This isn’t the official double pack, so you won’t get the bonuses that come with it. But you’re still getting both games for roughly $20 off a piece, and it comes with free shipping, too.

Nintendo has also launched its Black Friday Eshop sales for both America and Europe if you prefer to buy Switch games digitally. There’s a nice selection of games on sale, like Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, Celeste, Cuphead, and Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch. The Eshop sale includes hundreds of games, so check our roundup for the absolute best deals on digital Switch titles right now.

Black Friday 2019 Deals & News

Best Black Friday Switch game deals

More Black Friday 2019 Deals