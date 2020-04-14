Guide On How To Maximize Your Iphone

Many people consider owning an iphone a curse. Considering the astounding array of basic functions and the thousands of appealing apps, it is easy to feel overwhelmed. To know all the different functions and features of the iphone, and to speed up the learning curve, continue below for some helpful tips.

The iphone has applications to help you get to the place that you desire. The maps app lets you see your location any time your service is active. Using the maps feature of your iphone will simplify your navigation to different places you’re going and can help you avoid becoming lost in unfamiliar locations.

If you get your iphone wet, simply use rice in order to dry it out. It is common for people to drop their phones in a puddle, toilet, or other wet location. Do not use a hair dryer. Instead, use a paper towel to wipe it. Then, place the phone in a Ziploc bag that is full of rice. Leave it there overnight, and in almost every case, it will be fine in the morning.

Always update your device whenever you can. This will allow you to have fixes for software and updates for your phone. It also forces you to store the pictures and other important information you have acquired on your computer so that if something happens to your phone, you haven’t lost EVERYTHING.

In order to save your iPhone’s battery, decrease its brightness. Go to the settings to change this. This will conserve battery energy and extend the amount of time you will have before needing to recharge your battery.

Through the aid of Siri, you can create custom location reminders. You do not have to say “At five I have to call work, Siri.” You can tell Siri to remind you to do something when you get home. The iphone will recognize when you reach home and remind you to perform your task. That way, if you are unsure of what time you will arrive home, you will still receive a reminder.

While you are using the Internet on your iphone, phone calls are just one touch away. Suppose you are searching for a dry cleaner that is close by. When you find a number, you don’t have to go to the phone part of the iphone. Simply tap the number and your phone will connect you to the business.

Speed up your messaging with this trick. Should the suggested dictionary word not be desirable when texting, just tap on the screen and clear it. You do not even have to tap the small “x” that is found at the word’s end.

With its standard settings, an iphone is going to display message previews whenever a notification arrives, even if you have the screen locked. You may find this handy or annoying. You can disable this feature. Just open the Settings menu and go to “notifications,” then “messages.” Disable “Show Preview,” which will allow you to get rid of this feature.

If you need to do some quick math, use the iPhone’s calculator function. When you hold your calculator vertical it is standard, but when horizontal it shifts into a scientific calculator.

Just like other kinds of smart phones, you can set up an iphone to give you a visual indicator for the calls and messages you receive. There is also a feature available where you phone will flash when a call or message is received. Head to Settings, then General, then click on Accessibility. Then turn on the alert feature titled LED Flash.

Owning an iphone means being introduced to the millions of amazing things it can do. Yet, you can sort through everything without getting the full benefits and advantages. Use what you now know from this article, and make the most of this great device.