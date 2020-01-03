Google Maps Star Wars Easter Egg Uncovered by Fans – IGN Southeast Asia

Google has surprised Star Wars fans with a small Easter Egg that will allow them to explore other planets while traveling at light speed — similar to what one would experience aboard the Millennium Falcon.

Uncovered by Redditors and reported by Express, you can try out the Google Maps Star Wars Easter Egg by heading to Google Maps on your desktop browser (doesn’t seem to work on mobile) and zooming out while in satellite view.

[Image Credit: Google Maps]

You can do this by clicking the Satellite View button in the bottom left corner of your screen, then simply hit the minus button located in the bottom right corner of your screen until you’ve zoomed out as far as you can. You can check out an animation of the Easter Egg on Reddit.

Once you’ve done that, a list of planets should automatically appear on your screen. Simply select the planet you’d like to visit, then you’ll be warped to it at light speed, just like in a Star Wars movie.

If you’re unable to use the feature, it’s possible that Google is still rolling out the Star Wars Easter Egg in some areas, so be sure to check back later.

The addition of the light speed Easter Egg was likely inspired by the recent release of The Rise of Skywalker — which has surpassed $800 million in sales at worldwide box offices.

If you’ve already seen the film, be sure to check out our Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker review — however, if you haven’t seen it, our review does contain spoilers. Additionally, be sure to check out all of the upcoming Star Wars shows and movies.

Andrew Smith is a freelance contributor with IGN. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewtsmith.