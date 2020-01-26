Get The Most Out Of Your IPad

Your iPad is a great tool, but you might not know how to fully take advantage of it just yet. It’s important to learn all you can. Read on to understand the best ways to make good use of your iPad every day.

You can access all apps that are running on your iPad. By double-clicking on your Home button, you will see every running app in a bar near the bottom of the screen. It is easy to switch to an app by tapping it on the bar. When you no longer want to see it, swipe downwards to eliminate the bar from your screen.

If your iPad constantly asks you if you would like to join the Wi-Fi networks it detects, change this option. You’ll see the option about Joining Networks. Choose that and you won’t be bothered with incoming invites.

You can set your iPad to preview five lines of a single email. Visit “settings” followed by “mail” and find the “preview” setting. Select the number of lines you’d like to see. This allows you to tailor how much you’ll see in the Mail app and lets you skim through your mail more efficiently.

The iPad doesn’t come with a paper manual so it will need to be downloaded if you want to read it. Apple is all about minimalism and they would rather you download one than to include one with all of their products.

If you want to browse a new web page without losing track of what you were browsing before, use the tabbed browsing feature. In Safari, you can simply tap the link you want until a menu shows up. Then just pick to open the page in a brand new tab. You’ll still have your other page handy.

Screen Protectors

Do your best to take care of your iPad so you do not have to replace this expensive device anytime soon. Screen protectors are often used on iPads. Although the screen protectors are made of plastic and are very thin, they can help protect the screen of your iPad. However, it’s important that you clean your iPad’s screen with a soft, slightly damp cloth. Don’t use things like window cleaners when you’re trying to wash your iPad off.

Do you ever find yourself browsing the web and wondering where a word that is hyperlinked will take you? This is easy to solve. On your computer, all you have to do is put your mouse on the word and the URL will appear. On your iPad, just tap and hold onto the word. That will show you the URL from the hyperlink.

If you live on the internet, the cloud function is going to be your best friend. You can store extra information this way without it using up space in the iPad’s flash memory. Make sure you save your documents on the cloud, as well as the device.

An iPad is an amazing musical tool, but are you aware of the podcasts? Podcasts are radio programs that last anywhere from two minutes to two hours on any subject you’re interested in. If you ever want to listen to something else besides music while you are commuting, consider listening to podcasts. There are plenty of topics available and many things will be of interest.

Use the auto brightness feature of your iPad. The iPad automatically senses the amount of light that is in the room, and it will adjust its lighting to the best amount. This will control the power being drawn from the battery by the screen, and you’ll be able to use the iPad for longer periods before having to charge it. Locate this setting in the area that is labeled “Brightness & Wallpaper”.

You can share the documents or music that you have with your iPad and other devices. You will then be able to transfer documents from your iPad to your computer. You can add even more ease by emailing documents and downloading them.

Find a forum online to discuss any iPad issues you may be having. There are many quality sites designed to help you learn all the features of your iPad and guide you as you explore different apps. Look into forum archives to find huge amounts of helpful information.

Determine if you would like the lock key for locking your tablet’s orientation or muting your sound. Some early models of the iPad will not have this option. If you are using iOS 4.3 or beyond, you have this ability. Using the volume button on the side works to mute the iPad, too.

A bright screen drains your battery, so turn down the brightness. This is good to know if you need to save your battery because you are expecting an email. To reduce screen brightness simply double press on Home and then find the sun shaped icon.

Make sure your iPad contains a security feature, even though you may think this is unnecessary. You have no idea when or where you might misplace your iPad or get separated from it, and it has a lot of personal information on it.

Because you’ve now read the above piece, you should be more knowledgeable about utilizing your iPad. It’s a great little machine, packs a punch, and you can use it for just about anything. Remember these tips and you’ll be well on your way to having a great experience.