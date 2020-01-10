Get a load of the very rude acronym for this new Subaru Forester – Business Insider

Subaru’s lineup at the 2020 Singapore Motor Show featured several shiny new cars, including the Viziv Adrenaline Concept and the Impreza.

There was also a new Subaru featured called the Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special edition.

Yes, you read that acronym right.

When asked for comment, a Subaru press officer said that the car had come from an independent regional distributor.

When I woke up this morning, I did not expect to spend my afternoon poring over news from the 2020 Singapore Motor Show. And then I saw one of the new Forester editions.

Subaru introduced several cars at the show, including the updated Impreza and the Viziv Adrenaline Concept. But thanks to one enterprising Twitter user, one car in particular caught my eye: the Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special edition.

Pause for a second here and consider the words, particularly the first letters, in the name of that Forester.

According to Top Gear Philippines, the bright blue vehicle’s interior features red stitching, while the seats are decked out in leather and suede. That outlet’s reporter, Leandre Grecia, also noted that the sound system appears to be quite impressive, which makes sense when you consider the kind of person who might be in the market for the Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special edition.

A spokesperson for Subaru of America told Business Insider that the company had no information about the new Forester, or the origins of its acronym, because the car came from an “independent distributor.”

Unsurprisingly, the internet was delighted by the — and we cannot stress this enough — Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special edition.

Now, the most important question of all: which car would win in a death match between Elon Musk’s Cybertruck and the Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special edition?