First 2020 Shelby GT500 is a nod to 1968 Green Hornet prototype – Yahoo Singapore News

It’ll be on display at the Barrett-Jackson auction in January 2020.

Barrett-Jackson auctioned the first production-spec example of the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for $1.1 million in January 2019, and company boss Craig Jackson won it. In October 2019, the car rolled off the assembly line in a custom colour scheme. Jackson also owns the 1968 Shelby EXP500 prototype, which has the nickname Green Hornet, and his new one has a matching shade of dark green paint. The resulting deep shade of emerald comes from a Lime Green base coat with Candy Apple Green over the top.

“In making this request, I truly had no idea what an extraordinary undertaking it was, but BASF and the paint specialists at Penske went above and beyond to make that happen,” said Jackson in the announcement showing off the completed car. “The entire team at Ford went out of their way to help my dream become a reality, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Jackson’s new GT500 matches his original Shelby prototype because both of them have EXP500 in the stripe on the lower front fender/wing. As a final special touch, the 2020 model gets body-colour mirrors, rather than the usual black finish on them.

The custom 2020 GT500 will be on display at this year’s Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction in January. He’ll surround it with other important Shelby vehicles from his collection, including the 1967 Ford Shelby GT500 EXP Prototype.

Regular folks looking to buy a 2020 GT500 might have to pay a premium to put the muscle car in their garage. There are reports of dealer markups. For example, a showroom in Virginia is asking $145,890 (approx. £112,000) for one, which amounts to roughly a $40,000 (£30,000) premium over the vehicle’s cost with the included options. A shop in California wants almost $170,000 (£130,000) for the supercharged coupe.