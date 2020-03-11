Finding A Great Deal On A New Cell Phone

If you have been putting off the purchase of a new cellphone for one reason or another, this is your lucky day. Perhaps you are concerned that you don’t know enough to make a wise choice. The following article can help you get comfortable with buying and using cell phones in no time.

If your phone gets dropped into water, do not panic and think that it is ruined. The best thing for you to do is remove the battery, then place the phone into a bag or bowl of rice. This will help to absorb any moisture that has made it’s way into the device.

Be careful not to watch too much video while using your cell phone out of wi-fi range. There is probably a cap on how much data you can use for the month. Video goes right through this and you might end up getting charged more. If you see yourself going over, you might want to look for a new plan.

Don’t be the first to grab the latest and greatest device. Many times, it’s not necessary. Sometimes updates to phones are relatively minor. Look at reviews for any new phone you are considering purchasing. In many cases, you do not.

You shouldn’t pay if you have to call information. Try the free service at 1-800-411-FREE. You can get the intel you want for free with just listening to an ad.

Know that your smartphone will slow down as it gets older. Updating your phone on a regular basis can keep it from becoming obsolete. The problem with this is that new phones come out that are a lot more powerful. When this happens, you will need to purchase a new phone.

If you have a smartphone, you most likely use it quite often throughout the day. Turn your phone off periodically. Smartphones are similar to computers. Restarting the phone helps to keep the memory free and operating well. Even by shutting it off a couple times a week, you may notice a difference.

Your smartphone will slow down as it gets older. It may be difficult to update any apps or operating systems as time goes on. There are times where you will need to choose. You can be stubborn and refuse updates, or upgrade the phone to newer versions.

Try asking neighbors and friends for advice before you get your cell phone. These are people that you can trust, and they will likely have experience with many different types of phones. They can assist you in determining which phone to buy, and it makes it simpler for you to shop when you are armed with knowledge.

If you only require a cell phone for voice communications, do not buy a smartphone. Smart phones are necessary for those who use the phone to connect to the Internet and to send and receive e-mails. Save yourself some cash and get a regular cell phone if you just want to talk on it.

Know that your camera on your phone won’t come with an optical zoom. To get close-up shots, you must move closer to the subject. There are extraneous lenses you can purchase that will enable your smartphone’s camera to zoom.

Make sure you learn about all of the applications your phone comes with. You can surf the Internet and listen to good music on your phone. Your phone probably has a calendar function as well. Understanding how these programs work will aid you in getting your money’s worth from your cell phone.

Protect your phone. It can be costly to fix them. Buy a screen protector to avoid scratching on your phone’s screen. Purchase a hard case if you want to prevent it from breaking.

Familiarize yourself with the phone’s calendar function. You can schedule meetings, appointments, and even down time with it. The phone can be set to alert you prior to an event so you’re prepared. This is great for saving paper and for when you need to keep a straight schedule.

Don’t use a cell phone when you’re driving. Even with a Bluetooth hands-free device, it is dangerous. This can be very dangerous.

Cell phone family plans are not just for people that are actually related. This is commonly misunderstood. You have the opportunity to sign up with anybody and use the deal. This is simple to do and the companies are not concerned about the various members on your plan.

Is it time to replace your cell phone? Do you dread thinking about how many options there are and the fact that you have to look through them all? Hopefully, this article has helped you get a better grasp on the latest cell phones.