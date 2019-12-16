Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers’ 5.2 patch detailed – here’s what to expect – PCGamesN

Following October’s Final Fantasy XIV 5.1 update, which reworked crafting and brought the first Nier alliance raid, Square Enix has now unveiled details of what’s to come in the MMORPG game’s next patch, 5.2 – Echoes of a Fallen Star.

Announced in a press release, Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.2 marks the next update to the game’s third major expansion, Shadowbringers, which arrived earlier this year. Chief among its all-new content is a bunch of new scenario quests, which will see players continue along the Shadowbringers story path. There are no details on what you’ll encounter in these just yet, but they’ll follow the Warrior of Darkkness and Scions of the Seventh Dawn’s efforts to uncover and unravel the secrets of The First.

The FF14 5.2 patch also adds new series of equipment enhancement quests, which will give you the chance to grab some powerful gear as you discover more about the Bozja Citadel – the Hrothgar homeland. This series of quests will continue to be updated going forward, starting with patch 5.2.

In addition, there’s a new trial – The Ruby Weapon – which sees players take on the weapon in normal and extreme difficulties, as well as a Chronicles of a New era quest, in which you’ll find out more about the new weapon series’ background and lore.

Eden’s Verse is a new raid – the second in the Final Fantasy XIV Eden’s raid series – which brings some tricky new battles to tackle. These will be available in both normal and savage difficulty versions.

There are also new Beast Tribe quests (angled towards Disciples of the Land classes), a new Dungeon – Anamnesis Anyder – which you can play either with pals or non-player characters via the game’s Trust system, and an Ishgardian Restoration update, which adds “gatherer-specific content in the Diadem, high-level crafting challenges, a new ranking system, and more.” There are also adjustments to jobs, PvP actions, some Game+ updates, and more to check out.

When does final Fantasy XIV patch 5.2 release?

There’s no exact Final Fantasy patch 5.2 release date to mark on our calendars just yet, but it looks like it’ll arrive sometime mid-February, 2020.

Until then, Square Enix is offering a free login campaign, kicking off December 18 through January 14, 2020, during which “players without an active subscription are invited to return and enjoy five free consecutive days of complimentary playtime (up to 120 hours) this holiday season.” Head to the FF14 website for details on this if you’re keen to jump back into the game.

In other news, Final Fantasy XIV Online has now surpassed 18 million registered players around the world, according to Square Enix. That’s a lot of millions.