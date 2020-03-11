Excellent Cell Phone Tips That You Must Know!

If you wish to get into the world today, you need to know a little about cell phones. You might update your existing phone, or you might just start over with a brand new one. Keep reading for tips all about cellphones.

Don’t automatically throw your phone away if it was dropped into liquid. The first thing to try is to take out the battery and put the device into a container of rice. It will help clear out any moisture that’s still sitting in the phone.

If you must call for information on a cellphone, you don’t need to pay huge charges for it. One way is to call 800-411-FREE. You can access the information you’re seeking after an advertisement.

Is your phone’s battery running out fast? If so, your phone might be getting a weak signal. Weak signals can drain batteries. Don’t store your phone in areas without a signal unless you have turned it completely off.

Smartphones will become slow as they age. As they age, simple things like updating apps may eventually become cumbersome. A time will come when you will need to make a decision. You can keep the status quo, and refuse any new updates, or upgrade your phone to a newer version.

Do you need a smartphone? While these phones require a hefty investment, a variety of features offsets the cost. The problem comes in when you really only need just a basic phone that you can make calls with. Smartphones not only cost more up front, but require a higher fee each month. That’s definitely not a good choice.

Always avoid water with a cell phone. Many people have ruined their phone by dropping it in water. It is best to avoid water completely when you have your cell phone in hand. You may believe you won’t drop your phone, but you can never be sure.

Ask friends and neighbors for their advice before buying a cellphone. These are folks that can be trusted, and probably have a wide range of experience with cell phones. This will help you to make the right decision.

If you only require a cell phone for voice communications, do not buy a smartphone. It is only necessary if you want to access your email accounts and other information on the Internet. Since smartphones cost quite a bit more money, you want to invest a smaller amount in a regular cell phone if you’re just going to be talking and texting.

Try to charge your battery before it dies completely. The battery in your phone is designed for periodic recharging. If you continuously charge a battery that has gone dead, the phone will not keep a charge as long. Try getting your cellphone’s battery charged at an earlier time.

Remember that your cell phone’s camera doesn’t possess optical zoom. Therefore, you have to physically move toward your subject to get a closer shot. There are extraneous lenses you can purchase that will enable your smartphone’s camera to zoom.

If you are bored, you can always play some games on your cell phone. Smartphones have the ability to stream a lot of quality graphics, so you can play fantastic games on your phone. Overloading a cell phone with game apps is a drag on the memory.

Make sure that your cell phone is adequately protected. A damaged cell phone can be costly to repair or replace. Buy a screen protector to avoid scratching on your phone’s screen. In addition to a scree protector, invest in a quality case that keeps the phone safe from accidental drops and daily use.

Make sure you get a durable case for your cell phone. Dropping an iPhone is a very expensive mistake, for example. A strong case can protect this from happening. Do invest money in your protective case.

Your phone probably has a calender app; learn how it works. You could schedule meetings and appointments with it. You can even set alerts prior to any appointment, so you don’t forget it. This method of getting organized is paper free, so it saves trees too!

Do not be fooled when it comes to your cell phone camera’s zoom feature. The lenses that allow a camera to zoom are too big to fit into a cell phone. Cell phones use digital zooming, which enlarges pixels and degrades image quality. Moving closer to an object is the only real way to get a closer shot.

Want to look at videos through your phone? If so, rather than using your data, use Wi-Fi. This will reduce the data that you use up. This is only advisable if you have an unlimited data plan.

If you’re in an area with no cell phone signal, turn your phone off or place it in airplane mode. Searching harder for a signal causes your phone to use more battery power. When your signal should be good, you can turn it back on.

Never use your cell phone when you are on the road. Hand-free sets make it safer to drive; however, talking on the phone decreases your concentration while driving. Research has shown that this can be dangerous as well.

You don’t have to be blood relatives to use a cell phone family plan. A lot of people aren’t aware of this and miss out on a lot of discounts. You can sign up with anyone that you like and take advantage of the deal. Your family ties aren’t verified by cell phone companies, so problems shouldn’t arise.

When you can, utilize the Wi-fi on your phone. This will cut down on your data use. Find a website that can let you know where you can find local hotspots. If it is possible, make a habit of working these locations into your daily routine and the errands you do around town. Many restaurants offer this freely for patrons.

Clearly, it is vital to have a reliable cell phone these days. Things like interesting apps and a good battery life are all crucial. Make use of the tips from this piece to make sure you have the right phone for you.