Everything You Wanted To Know About Your Iphone

An iphone is a wonderful device, but there is a lot to learn about it. A lot of people are put off by just how much it can do, as trying to figure it all out can be difficult to say the least. Read the following pages with care if you wish to pull in a high amount of saved dollars and good times.

Get a larger keyboard to make the most of your phone’s Internet capabilities. You don’t have to go out and buy a bigger keyboard, either. Instead, you can simply turn your iphone clockwise 90 degrees, then lightly tap the URL bar in Safari. This gives you instant access to a larger keyboard.

You don’t need to type in the “.com” when browsing the web on your iphone. Simply type in the main portion of the address. Your web browser will understand what you are saying and will put you on the right site. This is a simple, straightforward trick, but the time it saves you will really add up.

When using Safari, making phone calls is as easy as just one tap on the screen. Say that you are searching the web for local dry cleaners. When locating the number, you don’t have to use the phone component to call them. All you have to do to place a call is to tap the number displayed in the browser window.

You should buy a screen to protect your iphone. Without protection, your phone’s screen will get nicked and scratched. Even tiny pieces of dirt hidden on your finger may scratch an unprotected screen. Make sure to keep a protective screen on the phone.

You may be sick and tired of the many notifications you receive when using your iphone. There is an easy way to stop them. First, select the settings button, and then touch the notifications bar. Examine which apps are listed in the heading and delete things that you don’t need. Doing so will also extend the life of your battery.

Has the perfect shot ever escaped you because you were not able to open up your camera app quickly enough? Here is a simple shortcut that is quick. Tap your Home button two times quickly if your screen is locked. Look for the camera icon at the screen bottom. By tapping this button, your camera is automatically enabled.

Apple Retains

If you are concerned with privacy, consider limiting how much you say to Siri. Apple retains recordings of a majority of voice prompts said to Siri which Apple retains on an internally-hosted server. Although this assists with improving speech recognition and Apple maintains that there is file security, be aware that your conversations with Siri may be recorded.

Should a freeze occur with your iphone, and it will not wake with a button push, a hard reset is probably needed. Simply depress the button as you hold the Home button. The phone will then shut down and restart as a signal that everything went well.

Always keep your OS current and upgraded for the best experience on your iphone. In reality, iPhones are very sophisticated handheld computers, and just like other computers, they can be prone to bugs and issues that need fixing. If your phone contains personal information or you access the Internet with it, then regular updating is necessary.

To save time while texting or emailing, create AutoText shortcuts for phrases that you type most frequently on your iphone. You should use this feature for phrases you use all the time, such as ‘where are you’ or for signing your emails. This feature can be located in the iPhone’s keyboard settings area.

The suggested words feature on the iphone isn’t worth the time. When typing an email or a note, you can quickly banish the suggested words box by tapping anywhere on the screen. Now you do not have to press ‘x’ every time.

Taking a photo with the iphone is so simple, you can do it with just one hand. Simply frame your picture and press the volume button +. You’ll get pictures of similar quality to standard photos if you use this shortcut.

You can quickly reach the top of any page you are viewing without having to scroll. There’s no reason for you to waste time doing this! Tap the status bar up top on the screen and you instantly get brought back to the beginning of the page. This also works for other screens that are long too (such as iTunes lists).

Sleep/wake Button

Do not get panicked if your iphone freezes on you. You should first attempt to use the sleep/wake button to jog it into working again. If that does not work, then press the Sleep/Wake button with the Home button together. That will reset your phone, but then it will power up again in just moments.

If you are an iphone owner, consider using Facebook with your phone. Many people know this, but some people are unaware that they can use Facebook on their phone.

If you have an iphone, you should have a basic idea of all the things it has to offer. It is hard to get the most from your iphone if you are unable to sort through all of these features. Use the information in this piece to take full advantage of the possibilities.