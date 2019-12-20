Etihad’s The Residence – dubbed world’s most expensive plane ticket – comes with a double bed, shower and even – The Irish Sun

IF you thought flying first class is as good as it gets for the rich and famous, it’s time you met Etihad’s The Residence.

Their incredible one-of-a-kind suite is dubbed the most expensive plane ticket in the world and comes with a double bed, shower and even a butler.

10 The Residence comes with three rooms, including a living room Credit: YouTube

The suite made its debut in 2014 on the airline’s Airbus A380 planes and is only available on a handful of routes around the world.

Celebs like Holly Willoughby have been a passenger in the past.

Fares are rumoured to cost up to £52,000, but depending on which route you travel on, the fares can be much cheaper.

From London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi for example, you can find return fares for around £12,900 for one person or £19,500 for two.

For comparison, the same route in the cheapest economy fare costs around £370 return per person.

10 Casey had a personal butler to serve him meals Credit: YouTube

10 There’s also a huge bathroom for your exclusive use Credit: YouTube

10 Casey said there was lots of space on board Credit: YouTube

But while it might be cheaper than you think to fly in the The Residence, it doesn’t stop it from being lavish to the point of being “borderline ridiculous” according to US YouTuber Casey Neistat.

In a new video, Casey enjoyed a trip on The Residence for free thanks to Etihad.

He revealed how the suite came with three rooms – a living room, bedroom and bathroom.

Passengers for The Residence gets their personal escort onto the flight, so they can settle in before any one else.

Once on board, Casey was handed a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, some new pyjamas and separate lounge wear to relax in.

He even got a welcome note, that’s personally signed by the pilot.

10 There’s a shower with enough hot water for ten minutes Credit: YouTube

10 There’s a double bed in the bedroom Credit: YouTube

10 The butler service comes as standard Credit: Splash News

Casey then goes for a tour in the suite, starting in the living room, which has two lie-flat padded leather seats.

The seat pitch (seat plus legroom) here is around three feet – compared to a maximum of 34 inches of seat pitch in most economy cabins.

Opposite these seats, which basically look like sofas, are padded footrests that hides the mini bar and storage space.

Inside the bedroom, which is behind a closed door, there’s a “proper bed” where you can even watch TV.

The cabin crew will also a turn down service where they will prepare your bed for you – just like in five star hotels.

10 There is a turn down service for the bed Credit: Etihad Airways

10 Casey loved the space inside the bathroom Credit: YouTube

10 Nicole Kidman has been in adverts for the service in the past

The bathroom is in another room, which includes a toilet and shower with ten minutes of hot water.

As well as toiletries from luxury brand Acqua di Parma, you also have a hair dryer, plenty of fluffy towels and even a bath robe.

But it’s not just about the space – you also have a personal butler who will cater to your whims.

They will serve you a multi-course meal on a silver tray, for example.

Wifi is free of course, but you also have a chauffeur service that will take you to and from the airport, as well as access to an arrivals and departures lounge.

POOL SHOW Five star hotel slammed after it used a baby elephant to entertain guests FLIGHT OF SHAME BA, Ryanair & American Airlines named among the worst airlines in the world LOVE IS IN THE AIR Virgin cabin crew’s heartwarming story behind her ‘favourite passengers’ SANDS GOOD These beaches look just like the Maldives – but they’re much cheaper to get to ROMAN HOLIDAY TripAdvisor’s top 10 attractions in the world with the Colosseum as number 1

Sun Online Travel previously revealed the lavish Boeing private jet you can buy.

There are also some incredible cabin designs of the future.

Virgin have recently launched their new A350 with its most comfortable economy seats yet.