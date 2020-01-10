DuckDuckGo is the most popular alt search engine among Android users in the EU – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

After the EU ruled that Google should offer Android users a choice of search engine and browser, the company held an auction for alternative search engines that wanted to participate. The choice screen rolled out to users in the middle of last year, which brings us to today Google announced the most popular alternative search engines per country.

The clear winner is the privacy-focused DuckDuckGo. It was the top choice in all EU countries but one the UK. There, Bing was on top. Unfortunately for Microsoft, its engine didn’t even make the Top 3 everywhere else.

The clear runner-up is Info.com, a meta search engine with a social networking twist. PrivacyWall, Qwant and Yandex were other popular choices, you can see the full list below.





You will be asked to pick a default search engine when setting up an Android phone

The choice screen currently appears the first time you launch the Play Store. However, starting in March this year, the screen will become part of the initial setup of the device.

Note that the options for search engines vary by country, each engine is free to bid in the auction for the countries its interested in. The three highest bidders plus Google will be shown in a random order. This might explain why Bing appears so rarely in the list maybe Microsoft only bid for for placement in the UK.

Here’s the breakdown per country. To be clear, these are the most popular non-Google search engines.

Country Winners Austria DuckDuckGo, GMX, Info.com Belgium DuckDuckGo, Info.com, Qwant Bulgaria DuckDuckGo, Info.com, PrivacyWall Croatia DuckDuckGo, Info.com, PrivacyWall Czech Republic DuckDuckGo, Info.com, Seznam Denmark DuckDuckGo, Givero, Info.com Estonia DuckDuckGo, Info.com, Yandex Finland DuckDuckGo, Info.com, Yandex France DuckDuckGo, Info.com, Qwant Germany DuckDuckGo, GMX, Info.com Greece DuckDuckGo, Info.com, Qwant Hungary DuckDuckGo, Info.com, PrivacyWall Iceland DuckDuckGo, Info.com, PrivacyWall Ireland DuckDuckGo, Info.com, PrivacyWall Italy DuckDuckGo, Info.com, Qwant Latvia DuckDuckGo, Info.com, Yandex Liechtenstein DuckDuckGo, Info.com, Qwant Lithuania DuckDuckGo, Info.com, Yandex Luxembourg DuckDuckGo, Info.com, Qwant Malta DuckDuckGo, Info.com, PrivacyWall Netherlands DuckDuckGo, GMX, Info.com Norway DuckDuckGo, Info.com, PrivacyWall Poland DuckDuckGo, Info.com, Yandex Portugal DuckDuckGo, Info.com, Qwant Republic of Cyprus DuckDuckGo, Info.com, PrivacyWall Romania DuckDuckGo, Info.com, PrivacyWall Slovakia DuckDuckGo, Info.com, Seznam Slovenia DuckDuckGo, Info.com, PrivacyWall Spain DuckDuckGo, Info.com, Qwant Sweden DuckDuckGo, Info.com, PrivacyWall United Kingdom Bing, DuckDuckGo, Info.com

Source